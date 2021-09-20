SelectTV Adds New Channels and On-Demand Content from Crackle

ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FreeCast and Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment today announced a broad selection of linear channels and video-on-demand content from Crackle Plus available to SelectTV customers. In addition to four linear channels, SelectTV users may also access the full VOD library from both Crackle and Popcornflix, consisting of thousands of hours of on-demand entertainment at no additional cost to viewers. With Crackle Plus's long history in streaming media, the channels and content should both be familiar to streaming audiences.

The four advertising-supported linear channels include:

Popcornflix, featuring action, adventure, horror, sci-fi, and crime blockbusters

Truli, bringing faith, hope, and positive inspirational entertainment in the form of free movies, documentaries, TV shows, and more.

Crackle Classics, offering good old-fashioned comfort viewing in the form of classic TV shows and TV movies.

And perhaps best-known, the Crackle Channel, featuring Crackle Originals and Exclusives, as well as Hollywood movies from a variety of genres.

Tracy West, Executive Vice President of Digital Content and Channel Distribution for FreeCast, talked about bringing recognizable channels and a huge library of entertainment to the SelectTV platform: "Crackle and Popcornflix were some of the first big AVOD players, and Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a long record of success across media platforms. This deal brings a vast amount of quality, recognizable content to our users."

"The Crackle Plus team is enthusiastic to be working with FreeCast," said Philippe Guelton, President of Crackle Plus. "Their focus on aggregating free content is a perfect fit for us, being one of the leading brands in the AVOD industry. These new touch points will add a new unique audience to our offering, something our advertisers are looking for."

