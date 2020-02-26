SelectTV's Cord-Cutting Kit Launched via Nationwide Infomercial Blitz

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FreeCast's SelectTV is taking traditional television by storm with 30 minute infomercials airing nationwide, advertising the company's new cord-cutting kit. FreeCast's new sales initiative positions SelectTV at the heart of cord-cutting, designed to help consumers across the country frustrated with cobbling together newly offered video subscription services and streaming hardware into a manageable television experience.

For only $19.95, the SelectTV cord-cutting kit includes a year of the SmartGuide service, an aggregator of major online content that makes navigating dozens of streaming apps and services as simple as using cable TV's familiar on-screen guide. SelectTV can be used on most media-enabled devices such as smartphones, tablets, laptops, streaming devices, Android TVs, and select gaming systems, which means the service can be taken anywhere internet access is available.

Beyond popular pay TV content libraries currently battling it out for consumer attention in what is being labeled "The Streaming Wars," FreeCast's SmartGuide amasses tens of thousands of free channels, on-demand TV episodes, movies, music, sports, and more, available to consumers willing to watch brief commercials. Included in the kit is an HDTV antenna to capture live local channels such as ABC, CBS, NBC, FOX, PBS and others over-the-air, absolutely free and without a local cable subscription. The kit also comes with a free digital copy of the Cord Cutting 101 eBook, as well as a vast library of how-to videos, and is all backed up with 24/7 live support from the company's own branded Cord Cutting Crew.

The 30-minute infomercial spot for SelectTV is currently airing in most US television markets via numerous local broadcast stations and diginets. With the help of infomercial gurus Kevin Harrington of Shark Tank fame and Home Shopping Network alum Mel Arthur, SelectTV's Cord-Cutting Kit is positioned to put back the most important consumer feature which is missing among the multi-million dollar cord-cutting transition from traditional hardwired cable boxes to newly offered wireless digital services, a SmartGuide.

FreeCast CEO William Mobley spoke of early success from the infomercials' first runs. "Across the country, SelectTV is selling. We worked with some of the best in the business to make sure that we do this right, and it's paying off. It's putting our product on the radar, and it's delivering the kind of customers we believe fit our product: cord-cutters, particularly those on tighter budgets, or who don't have the time and technical skills to figure out which combination of services and devices will get their favorite shows on their TV without costing an arm and a leg. That's exactly what SelectTV does, and these infomercials are bringing the solution to those who need it."

More Information:

Company: https://FreeCast.com

Product: https://SelectTV.com

Email: pr@freecast.com

Phone: (407) 374-1607



SOURCE FreeCast

