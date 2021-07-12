Selene Expands Leadership Team with Key Executive Hires

NEW YORK, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Selene Holdings ("Selene"), a leading residential mortgage servicer and real estate services platform, today announced that Katie Brewer and John Vella have joined the firm as Chief Operating Officer and Chief Revenue Officer, respectively. Selene is a wholly owned subsidiary of Pretium, a specialized investment management firm focused on real estate, mortgage finance and corporate credit with more than $20 billion in assets under management.

Ms. Brewer and Mr. Vella bring a strong mix of differentiated skillsets that will enable Selene to strategically grow its operating platforms through the enhancement of the firm's business infrastructure and strategic revenue channels. The Selene team looks forward to integrating Ms. Brewer as the lead driver of top-line and bottom-line business objectives, and to welcoming Mr. Vella as the firm's first CRO, to continue to build on the momentum across Selene's existing client base and sales pipeline.

"We are pleased to welcome John and Katie to our growing team at Selene," said Joe Davila, President and CEO of Selene. "Their extensive knowledge and decades-long relationships as leaders within the mortgage servicing, real estate servicing and investment banking industries will help us to reinforce our footprint in the residential credit ecosystem and enhance our high-touch client and consumer-driven approaches. We could not be more excited to have them at the market-facing forefront of our strategic growth journey."

In her new role, Ms. Brewer will oversee the operation and execution of Selene's multiple lines of business, including mortgage servicing, due diligence and insurance brokerage. She will report to and partner with President and CEO Joe Davila, as well as the broader team, in maximizing Selene's operational output and delivering on the company's strategic goals. Before joining Selene, Ms. Brewer served as Senior Vice President of Valuation Services at Radian, where she spearheaded the development of the mortgage insurance provider's expanding product capabilities and optimized the strategic delivery of client solutions. Prior to this role, Katie served as the Chief Operating Officer of Green River Capital.

"It is a privilege to have the opportunity to collaborate with the extremely talented team here at Selene to lead and support the firm's rapid growth through its expanding business lines, robust client roster and flexible infrastructure capabilities," Ms. Brewer remarked. "I am excited to provide best-in-class mortgage loan services to our valued homeowners and to deliver on and exceed client expectations across the real estate value chain."

John Vella will be responsible for growing the Selene platform through strategic sales, product development, marketing and client management efforts. He will report to and partner closely with President and CEO Joe Davila to further refine Selene's strategic approach to drive winning solutions for both clients and homeowners. Before joining Selene, Mr. Vella served as Chief Revenue Officer for Altisource, where he led revenue generation and client management for the mortgage and real estate solutions provider and raised capital by providing services and technologies to lenders, originators, servicers and real estate investors. Prior to this role, Mr. Vella managed large servicing and origination platforms for leading banks and mortgage companies.

Mr. Vella said, "Selene's differentiated approach to residential mortgage servicing means the firm is well positioned to grow its market share and meet the robust demand that is being driven by an exceptionally strong housing market. I am excited to join the team and to help deliver on Selene's aggressive multi-service growth strategy, anchored by its hallmark specialty servicing offering, to a broader range of valued clients and stakeholders."

About Selene Holdings

Selene Holdings was founded in 2007 and is the parent company of Selene Finance LP, Selene Title, Selene Diligence and AMC Insurance of Texas. Selene Finance is a servicer of non-performing, re-performing, REO and performing mortgage loans. Selene Holdings' additional subsidiaries provide component products and services across the real estate and mortgage life cycles. Selene employs approximately 500 employees across five offices and remote locations. For more information visit www.seleneadvantage.com .

About Pretium

Pretium is a specialized alternative investment management firm focused on U.S. residential real estate, residential credit, and corporate credit. Pretium was founded in 2012 to capitalize on secular investment and lending opportunities arising as a result of structural changes, disruptions, and inefficiencies within the economy. Pretium has built an integrated analytical and operational ecosystem within the U.S. housing, residential credit, and corporate credit markets, and believes that its insight and experience within these markets create a strategic advantage over other investment managers. Pretium's platform has more than $25 billion of assets under management as of June 30, 2021 and employs approximately 2,500 people. Please visit www.pretium.com for additional information.

