Selenium Yeast Market to Hit $285 Million by 2027, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selenium yeast industry from functional food application exceeded USD 38.5 million in 2020 and is anticipated to witness a lucrative growth over the coming years owing to the growing consumer concerns toward health & eating habits

Some major findings of the selenium yeast market report include:

Animal feed application segment accounted for the highest share of over 60% in 2020 and is anticipated to register a significant CAGR in the coming years owing to the growing consumption of meat & high protein products around the world.

Cattle feed segment is anticipated to register over 3.5% CAGR over the projected period due to the wide applications of milk & other dairy products in various food & beverages.

North America region is anticipated to surpass USD 82.5 million by 2027 supported by growing demand for high-quality frozen & canned meat products.

region is anticipated to surpass by 2027 supported by growing demand for high-quality frozen & canned meat products. Asia Pacific market is set to register around 4% CAGR between 2021 and 2027 due to growing animal feed industry in the region.

Selenium yeast market from equine feed segment is anticipated to surpass USD 10.95 million by 2027. Rising horse riding activities and increasing demand for horse as a luxury pet will foster the demand for animal nutrition products, driving the market expansion. Selenium yeast in horses' diet supports their muscle tissues, nervous system, and the heart. Additionally, selenium yeast enhances immune health by minimizing the adverse effects of extreme oxidative stress.

Middle East selenium yeast market exceeded USD 10.5 million in 2020 and is projected to register a lucrative CAGR through 2027. Government initiatives along with health issues due to obesity are likely to drive the nutritional food business, thereby driving the functional food industry. The positive outlook toward new product innovations and presence of various skilled animal nutritionists will further drive the product demand in the animal feed and additive industry.

