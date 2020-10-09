Selerix Systems Announces API Integration With Paycor

MCKINNEY, Texas, Oct. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Selerix Systems, a leading provider of cloud-based employee benefits and engagement software, today announced the availability of real-time API integration with HCM solutions provider, Paycor. This integration allows groups managing benefits on Selerix's BenSelect platform to seamlessly synchronize their data in real-time with Paycor's payroll software, replacing the traditional file-based data exchange process.

"At Selerix, we're committed to providing our clients with innovative solutions that address the challenges they face. Organizations using the traditional method of manually exchanging data files can now enjoy the most important advantage of API integration - synchronicity. The systems simply stay in sync all the time, virtually eliminating the inefficiencies of a traditional file exchange process. Most importantly, this allows customers to enjoy a comprehensive, best-in-class solution, without compromising benefit administration," said Lyle Griffin, President of Selerix.

Selerix customers can leverage this innovative, no-cost feature to alleviate the resource-drain currently spent on manual data entry and file-related issues. While enjoying a fully automated data synchronization process, users may optionally use the convenient Integration Dashboard to review and approve changes before they are committed in either system.

With an active user base of over 8 million employees, Selerix provides comprehensive benefits administration, employee engagement, and ACA compliance solutions distributed by carriers, third-party administrators, brokers, and resellers.

About Selerix Systems

Selerix Systems produces software (Selerix BenSelect and Selerix Engage) utilized by employers, brokers, and carriers to conquer the chaos of benefits administration, employee engagement, and Affordable Care Act (ACA) reporting. The industry-leading flexibility of the Selerix BenSelect platform accommodates both core and voluntary insurance products with ease. With an active user base of over 8 million employees, our suite of solutions is trusted by groups in a wide variety of industries, including healthcare, education, transportation/logistics, state and local government, nonprofit, high technology, and waste management.

About Paycor

Paycor creates HR software for leaders who want to make a difference. Our Human Capital Management (HCM) platform modernizes every aspect of people management, from the way you recruit, onboard and develop people, to the way you pay and retain them. For 30 years, we've been listening to and partnering with leaders, so we know what they need: HR technology that saves time, powerful analytics that provide actionable insights and dedicated support from HR experts. That's why more than 40,000 medium & small businesses trust Paycor to help them solve problems and achieve their goals.

