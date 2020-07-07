Self-Adhesive Labels Market by Composition, Type, Nature, Print Technology, Application, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025

DUBLIN, July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Self-Adhesive Labels Market by Composition (Facestock, Adhesive, Release Liner), Type (Release Liner, Linerless), Nature (Permanent, Repositionable, Removable), Print Technology, Application, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global self-adhesive labels market size is projected to grow from USD 46.5 billion in 2020 to USD 59.2 billion by 2025, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.95%.



The growth is primarily because of the increasing demand for packaged food products worldwide. Factors such as rapid urbanization, demand for pharmaceutical supplies, increasing consumer awareness, and growth of the e-commerce industry have driven the market. With the increasing demand for convenience and quality food products, people are opting for packaged food products, where the product information and other details such as nutritional values of the product and manufactured & expiry dates are provided; this is an opportunity for self-adhesive label manufacturers.



In terms of volume, release liner labels led the self-adhesive labels market in 2019.



Release liners, by type, accounted for the largest market share in the self-adhesive labels market. Release liner labels are normal self-adhesive labels with an attached liner; they can be made available in different shapes and sizes, as they have the release liner in place to hold the labels when they are die-cut. Release liner labels can be easily cut into any shape, whereas linerless labels are restricted to squares and rectangles. However, the market for linerless labels is projected to grow at a steady rate, as is the market for release liner labels. This is because linerless labels are preferred from an environmental point of view as their production generates less wastage and requires less paper consumption.



In terms of both value and volume, digital printing is projected to be the fastest-growing segment from 2020 to 2025, for self-adhesive labels.



The growth of the digital printing segment in the self-adhesive labels industry is primarily attributed to its properties, such as the high-quality and cost-effective solution. Digital printing technology helps manufacturers to reduce waste and secure cost savings significantly. Stockpiling of pre-printed labels and products became irrelevant because of print-on-demand and personalization capabilities of digital production. This also prepared the manufacturers to address changing requirements without worrying about potential product wastage and have efficient logistics management.



In terms of both value and volume, the APAC self-adhesive labels market is projected record the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



In terms of value and volume, APAC is projected to witness the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2025 due to the strong demand from countries such as China, India, and Japan. Factors, including an increase in the demand for consumer durables, awareness of buyers regarding product information, developments in printing technologies, demand for product differentiation, rise in demand for ready-to-eat meals & packaged food, and the easy application of self-adhesive labels, are expected to drive the market for self-adhesive labels in APAC.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Self-Adhesive Labels Market

4.2 Self-Adhesive Labels Market, by Type, 2020 Vs. 2025

4.3 Self-Adhesive Labels Market, by Nature, 2020 Vs. 2025

4.4 Self-Adhesive Labels Market, by Printing Technology, 2020 Vs. 2025

4.5 Self-Adhesive Labels Market, by Application, 2020 Vs. 2025

4.6 Self-Adhesive Labels Market, by Nature and Country

4.7 Self-Adhesive Labels Market, by Country



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Urban Population

5.2.1.2 Strong Demand for Self-Adhesive Labels from End-Use Industries

5.2.1.3 Growth of Parent Industry

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Advantages of Wet-Glue Labels Over Self-Adhesive Labels

5.2.2.2 Printing on Package

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Emerging Economies

5.2.3.2 Forward Integrations in Value Chain

5.2.3.3 New Product Development

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Varying Environmental Mandates Across Regions

5.2.4.2 Cost-To-Benefit Ratio a Concern for Small Manufacturers

5.2.4.3 High R&D Investments

5.2.4.4 Management of Packaging Supply Chain

5.3 Value Chain Analysis

5.3.1 Introduction

5.3.2 Raw Materials

5.3.3 Manufacturing

5.3.4 Distribution & End Use

5.4 Patent Analysis

5.4.1 Methodology

5.4.2 Document Type

5.4.3 Insight

5.4.4 Jurisdiction Analysis

5.4.5 Top Applicants



6 Self-Adhesive Labels Market, by Composition

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Composition of Self-Adhesive Labels

6.2.1 Facestock or Face Material

6.2.2 Adhesive

6.2.3 Release Liner or Backing



7 Self-Adhesive Labels Market, by Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Release Liner

7.3 Linerless



8 Self-Adhesive Labels Market, by Nature

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Permanent

8.3 Removable

8.4 Repositionable



9 Self-Adhesive Labels Market, by Printing Technology

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Flexography

9.3 Screen Printing

9.4 Digital Printing

9.5 Gravure

9.6 Offset

9.7 Lithography

9.8 Letterpress



10 Self-Adhesive Labels Market, by Application

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Food & Beverages

10.3 Consumer Durables

10.4 Home & Personal Care Products

10.5 Pharmaceuticals

10.6 Retail Labels

10.7 Others



11 Self-Adhesive Labels Market, by Region

11.1 Introduction

11.2 APAC

11.2.1 China

11.2.1.1 Largest Producer of Self-Adhesive Labels, Globally

11.2.2 India

11.2.2.1 Increasing Urban Population Leading to Growth of the Market

11.2.3 Australia

11.2.3.1 Growing Food & Beverage Industry to Propel the Market

11.2.4 Japan

11.2.4.1 Changing Trends in Food Industry Leading to Higher Labeling Requirements

11.2.5 South Korea

11.2.5.1 Increasing Demand for Packaged Foods

11.2.6 Thailand

11.2.6.1 Growing Manufacturing and Processing Industries Driving Demand

11.2.7 Rest of APAC

11.3 Europe

11.3.1 Germany

11.3.1.1 Highly Fragmented Market Giving Rise to High Competition

11.3.2 France

11.3.2.1 Increasing Consumption of Packaged Foods Driving the Market

11.3.3 Italy

11.3.3.1 Established Home & Personal Care Industry Influencing the Market Positively

11.3.4 UK

11.3.4.1 Increase in Demand for Convenience Food to Propel the Market Growth

11.3.5 Russia

11.3.5.1 Growing Demand for Packaging from Healthcare, Cosmetics, and Food & Beverage Industries

11.3.6 Spain

11.3.6.1 Increasing Consumption of Packed Food & Beverages

11.3.7 Rest of Europe

11.4 North America

11.4.1 US

11.4.1.1 Increasing Purchases of Consumer Durables

11.4.2 Canada

11.4.2.1 Increasing Disposable Income and Growth in Food Industry

11.4.3 Mexico

11.4.3.1 Increase in Demand for Convenience/Ready-To-Go Products to Propel the Market

11.5 South America

11.5.1 Brazil

11.5.1.1 Rise in Middle Class Population and Increase in Disposable Income

11.5.2 Argentina

11.5.2.1 Government Plans to Increase Output of Food & Beverages Industry

11.5.3 Rest of South America

11.6 Middle East & Africa

11.6.1 Turkey

11.6.1.1 Rapid Urbanization to Help the Market Grow

11.6.2 Uae

11.6.2.1 Growing Per Capita Income to Boost Demand

11.6.3 Saudi Arabia

11.6.3.1 Increasing Manufacturing Activities and Local Content Requirement to Drive the Market

11.6.4 South Africa

11.6.4.1 High Demand from Takeaway and Fast-Food Outlets to Propel the Market

11.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Microquadrant for Self-Adhesive Labels Manufacturers

12.2.1 Visionary Leaders

12.2.2 Innovators

12.2.3 Dynamic Differentiators

12.2.4 Emerging Companies

12.3 Strength of Product Portfolio

12.4 Business Strategy Excellence

12.5 Competitive Scenario

12.5.1 Merger & Acquisition

12.5.2 Expansion & Investment

12.5.3 New Product Development



13 Company Profiles

13.1 CCL Industries Inc.

13.1.1 Business Overview

13.1.2 Financial Assessment

13.1.3 Operational Assessment

13.1.4 Products Offered

13.1.5 Recent Developments

13.1.6 SWOT Analysis

13.1.7 Winning Imperatives

13.1.8 Current Focus and Strategies

13.1.9 Threat from Competition

13.1.10 Right to Win

13.2 Avery Dennison Corporation

13.2.1 Business Overview

13.2.2 Financial Assessment

13.2.3 Operational Assessment

13.2.4 Products Offered

13.2.5 Recent Developments

13.2.6 SWOT Analysis

13.2.7 Winning Imperatives

13.2.8 Current Focus and Strategies

13.2.9 Threat from Competition

13.2.10 Right to Win

13.3 Multi-Color Corporation

13.3.1 Business Overview

13.3.2 Financial Overview

13.3.3 Operational Assessment

13.3.4 Products Offered

13.3.5 Recent Developments

13.3.6 SWOT Analysis

13.3.7 Winning Imperatives

13.3.8 Current Focus and Strategies

13.3.9 Threat from Competition

13.3.10 Right to Win

13.4 Huhtamaki Oyj

13.4.1 Business Overview

13.4.2 Financial Overview

13.4.3 Operational Assessment

13.4.4 Products Offered

13.4.5 Recent Developments

13.4.6 SWOT Analysis

13.4.7 Winning Imperatives

13.4.8 Current Focus and Strategies

13.4.9 Threat from Competition

13.4.10 Right to Win

13.5 Coveris Holdings S.A.

13.5.1 Business Overview

13.5.2 Operational Assessment

13.5.3 Products Offered

13.5.4 Recent Developments

13.5.5 Right to Win

13.6 Sato Holdings Corporation

13.6.1 Business Overview

13.6.2 Operational Assessment

13.6.3 Products Offered

13.6.4 Recent Developments

13.6.5 Right to Win

13.7 Torraspapel Adestor

13.7.1 Business Overview

13.7.2 Operational Assessment

13.7.3 Products Offered

13.7.4 Recent Developments

13.7.5 Right to Win

13.8 Fuji Seal International

13.8.1 Business Overview

13.8.2 Operational Assessment

13.8.3 Products Offered

13.8.4 Recent Developments

13.8.5 Right to Win

13.9 Lintec Corporation

13.9.1 Business Overview

13.9.2 Operational Assessment

13.9.3 Products Offered

13.9.4 Recent Developments

13.9.5 Right to Win

13.10 Skanem Sa

13.10.1 Business Overview

13.10.2 Operational Assessment

13.10.3 Products Offered

13.10.4 Recent Developments

13.10.5 Right to Win

13.11 All4Labels Group

13.11.1 Business Overview

13.11.2 Products Offered

13.11.3 Recent Developments

13.11.4 Right to Win

13.12 Other Players

13.12.1 Bsp Labels Ltd

13.12.2 Inland Label and Marketing Services

13.12.3 CS Labels

13.12.4 Secura Labels

13.12.5 Terragene

13.12.6 Label Craft

13.12.7 Reflex Labels Ltd

13.12.8 Belona

13.12.9 Royston Labels

13.12.10 Aztec Label

13.12.11 Svs Spol. S.R.O

13.12.12 Maxim Label and Packaging Co. Ltd.

13.12.13 Duralabel Graphics Pvt. Ltd

13.12.14 Proprint Group



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/78cu5z

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

