Self-Administered Autoimmune Injectables (mAbs, Cytokines & Fusion Proteins) Market, 2022

DUBLIN, Nov. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Self-Administered Autoimmune Injectables" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The advantages of administering immunotherapeutic injectables subcutaneously is now well accepted and has been more-or-less institutionalized in the drug life cycle development process for non-oncology indications.



Antibody drug products indicated for chronic conditions such as autoimmunity are often re-formulated, re-packaged and re-labeled into injectable form and re-introduced two to three years post-market launch to address the growing economic pressure and patient desire to avoid the need for out-patient infusion in favor of self-injection. The migration to patient self-care presents several areas of concern.



By making the patient the single point of failure for dosing adherence and successful drug delivery, devices and protocols must be developed and tested to a new, higher standard. New generation drug injection devices are increasingly being created to address patient adherence issues by making the delivery of injectable drugs less complicated and intimidating.



Self-Administered Autoimmune Injectables - What You Will Learn

What approved drugs indicated for autoimmune conditions are marketed for self-administration, what is the as-supplied packaging, and who markets them?

What are the major factors driving the migration of infusible drugs for treating autoimmunity to formulations that can be packaged and administered subcutaneously?

What is the size of the market for self-administered autoimmune injectable drugs today, who are the market share leaders, and what will the market share be in 2022?

How important are drug developer-device manufacturer relationships and what are the key alliances in the industry?

What are the essential design factors, technologies and market development issues for devices that can deliver injectable autoimmune drugs subcutaneously?

What are the significant economic, technology, and regulatory factors affecting the market for immunotherapeutic drugs?

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



Market Dynamics

Competitive Landscape

Drug Supply Chain Activity

Product Design and Enablement Factors

Ease of Use

Patient Adherence

Dosing Frequency

Human Engineering/Ergonomics

Pre- and Post-Marketing Device Evolution

Self-administered Enabling Devices

Device Selection - Stability and Material Issues

Prefilled Syringes

Autoinjectors

Special Feature Autoinjectors

Pen Injectors

Dual Chamber Pens

Emerging Devices

Self-administered Therapeutic Autoimmune Drugs

mAbs

Cytokines

Fusion Proteins

Autoimmune Therapeutics Markets

Ankylosing Spondylitis

Crohn's Disease

Adult Rheumatoid Arthritis

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis

Multiple Sclerosis

Psoriatic Arthritis

Ulcerative Colitis

Market Factors

Regulatory Factors

Clinical Trial Protocols & Endpoints

Alliances and Partnerships

Company Profile

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/cg6lr2/selfadministered?w=5



Did you know that we also offer Custom Research? Visit our Custom Research page to learn more and schedule a meeting with our Custom Research Manager.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

