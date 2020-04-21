Self-Administered Drugs Market to be Driven by Increasing Demand for Self-Injected Medical Devices, & Rising Technological Innovations in Drug Delivery Industry | Radiant Insights, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Self-administered Drugs Market is anticipated to grow significantly in the coming years due to rise in number of chronic disorders. Self-administered drugs are the medications consumed by patients themselves without inhaling or injecting by the specialist. Some of the self-administered drugs comprise eye drops, oral medications, topical treatments, and insulin.

The key factors driving self-administered drugs market are rise in demand for self-injected medical devices, developments in biologics segment, and rising technological innovations in drug delivery industry like wearable devices. Moreover, rise in number of outpatient services, growing government insurance companies, and increase in number of diabetic patients is also expected to influence the market growth. However, low reimbursement and growing incidences of side-effects due to uncontrolled dose are expected to obstruct the market growth in terms of revenue.

Owing to the emergence of biologics, use of wearable devices is increasing on the global scale, which is a trend in the market. Moreover, active efforts by market players for introduction of technologically advanced products are an opportunity observed in the market.

Self-administered drugs market is categorized on the basis of product type, delivery type, application and geography. On the basis of product type, market is divided into inhaled drugs and injectable drugs. Injectable drugs are further divided into intravenous (in the vein), intrathecal (nearby the spinal cord), intramuscular (in the muscle), and subcutaneous (in the skin).

Based on delivery type, the market is divided into transdermal, oral, nasal, and intravenous. In terms of application, self-administered drugs market is bifurcated into hormone replacement, pain management, diabetes, osteoporosis, and cardiovascular ailment. Cardiovascular ailment and diabetes segment are expected to hold larger share of market due to increasing number of heart-related disorders and diabetic patients worldwide.

Geographically, market is segmented as North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is expected to lead the market due to rise in geriatric population and changing lifestyle. North America is also predicted to dominate the market due to increasing incidences of heart diseases. The key players in self-administered drugs market are Bristol-Myers Squibb, Abbott Laboratories, Gilead Sciences, Eli Lilly and Company, Antares Pharma, and Novartis AG.

