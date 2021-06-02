Self-Driving Coalition Announces New Board Members Embark and Aurora

WASHINGTON, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Self-Driving Coalition – dedicated to working with lawmakers, regulators and the public to realize the safety and societal benefits of autonomous vehicles (AVs) – announced today that Aurora and Embark have joined the Coalition's Board of Directors. Both Embark and Aurora became members in 2020, and their addition to the Board stands to strengthen the Coalition's position as the leading organization representing all facets of the AV industry, including automotive, technology, delivery, and long-haul trucking.

The current Board includes Ford, Volvo and Waymo, and the broader Coalition brings together a wide variety of top AV companies including Argo AI, Cruise, Kodiak, Lyft, Motional, Nuro, Uber, TuSimple and Zoox.

"As two of the top companies advancing the broad spectrum of use cases for autonomous driving technology, the addition of Embark and Aurora to the Board signifies the Coalition's continued commitment to fully realize the wide range of safety, mobility, and economic benefits AVs have to offer," said Board Chair David Quinalty.

"Aurora and Embark have exemplary track records in working with federal, state and local stakeholders to implement AV policy solutions that will bring safety and societal benefits to the public," said Ariel Wolf, general counsel to the Coalition. "Their addition to the Board will enhance our efforts to turn self-driving technology's transformative potential into a reality for the American people."

"Delivering the benefits of self-driving safely, quickly, and broadly has been Aurora's mission since we started building the Aurora Driver," said Melissa Froelich, Director of Government Relations at Aurora. "We're looking forward to being on the Coalition's Board as we advocate for self-driving technology that will save lives, increase access to transportation, and ensure goods are delivered quickly and efficiently."

"Autonomous trucks offer an opportunity to dramatically improve safety, grow the U.S. economy, improve transportation efficiency and transform how freight moves. Embark is excited to join the Board and continue to work alongside the Coalition to promote the broad deployment of autonomous trucks on American roadways," said Jonny Morris, Head of Public Policy and Communications at Embark.

