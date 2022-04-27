Self-driving Truck Market - 46% of Growth to Originate from North America| Logistics Segment to be Significant for Revenue Generation | Technavio

Self-driving Truck Market 2022-2026: Scope

Our self-driving truck market report covers the following areas:

Self-driving Truck Market 2022-2026: Segmentation Analysis

End-user

Logistics



Construction And Manufacturing



Mining



Port

Geography

North America



APAC



Europe



South America



Middle East And Africa

Self-driving Truck Market 2022-2026: Revenue Generating Segment & Regional Analysis

The self-driving truck market share growth in the logistics segment will be significant for revenue generation. The increase in the adoption of self-driving trucks in the logistics sector, owing to the rapid growth of e-commerce, will lead to market growth during the forecast period.

share growth in the will be significant for revenue generation. The increase in the adoption of self-driving trucks in the logistics sector, owing to the rapid growth of e-commerce, will lead to market growth during the forecast period. 46% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for self-driving trucks in North America . Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in South America , Europe , and the MEA. The surge in demand for artificial intelligence (AI), the rise in automation, the availability of high-end infrastructure, and the introduction of the Internet of Things (IoT) will facilitate the self-driving truck market growth in North America over the forecast period.

To know about the market contribution of each segment - Download a sample now!

Self-driving Truck Market 2022-2026: Drivers & Challenges

Increasing road accidents owing to various causes such as drinking and driving, speed, distraction, and others, is the key factor driving the global self-driving truck industry growth. For instance, according to the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration, the number of individuals killed or injured in traffic crashes in the US was 20,160 in 2021, which grew by 18.4% from 2020 to 2021. The self-driving truck is expected to reduce the number of accidents, due to features such as following speed restrictions, constantly regulating the speed, and taking over the steering. Such factors will boost the demand for these trucks, which will drive the market growth during the forecast period.

However, the key challenge to the global self-driving truck industry growth is the rising security concerns owing to the increase in cyber attacks. Concerns over information access from operating software are projected to impede the expansion of the self-driving truck business, as this software is sensitive to hackers. Furthermore, even if the self-driving truck has a supervisor inside the vehicle, hackers might compromise the software and override the controls. Thus, the surge in cybercrime and the threat from hackers is projected to hamper the optimum market penetration during the forecast period.

To know about other drivers & challenges - Download a sample now!

Self-driving Truck Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist self-driving truck market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the self-driving truck market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the self-driving truck market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of self-driving truck market vendors

Related Reports:

The fire trucks market share is expected to increase by USD 1.21 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.18%. Download a sample now!

share is expected to increase by USD 1.21 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.18%. The truck market share in Vietnam is expected to increase by 41610.00 units from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.43%. Download a sample now!

Self-driving Truck Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 46.54% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 864.39 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 40.5 Performing market contribution North America at 46% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AB Volvo, Alphabet Inc., Aptiv Plc, Caterpillar Inc., Clearpath Robotics Inc., Continental AG, Daimler Truck Holding AG, Embark Technology Inc., Ford Motor Co., Hino Motors Ltd., Inceptio Technology, Isuzu Motors Ltd., Iveco S.p.A, Kodiak Robotics Inc., PACCAR Inc., PlusAI Inc., Sinotruk (Hong Kong) Ltd., Tesla Inc., TuSimple Holdings Inc., and Volkswagen AG Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

5.3 Logistics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Logistics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Logistics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Logistics - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Logistics - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Construction and manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Construction and manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Construction and manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Construction and manufacturing - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Construction and manufacturing - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Mining - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Mining - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Mining - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Mining - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Mining - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Port - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 40: Chart on Port - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Port - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Chart on Port - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Port - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 44: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 45: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 46: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 48: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Sweden - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on Sweden - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Sweden - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on Sweden - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Sweden - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 86: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 90: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 91: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 92: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 93: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 94: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 95: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 96: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 AB Volvo

Exhibit 97: AB Volvo - Overview



Exhibit 98: AB Volvo - Business segments



Exhibit 99: AB Volvo - Key news



Exhibit 100: AB Volvo - Key offerings



Exhibit 101: AB Volvo - Segment focus

10.4 Alphabet Inc.

Exhibit 102: Alphabet Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 103: Alphabet Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 104: Alphabet Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 105: Alphabet Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 106: Alphabet Inc. - Segment focus

10.5 Caterpillar Inc.

Exhibit 107: Caterpillar Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 108: Caterpillar Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 109: Caterpillar Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 110: Caterpillar Inc. - Segment focus

10.6 Continental AG

Exhibit 111: Continental AG - Overview



Exhibit 112: Continental AG - Business segments



Exhibit 113: Continental AG - Key news



Exhibit 114: Continental AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 115: Continental AG - Segment focus

10.7 Daimler Truck Holding AG

Exhibit 116: Daimler Truck Holding AG - Overview



Exhibit 117: Daimler Truck Holding AG - Business segments



Exhibit 118: Daimler Truck Holding AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 119: Daimler Truck Holding AG - Segment focus

10.8 Isuzu Motors Ltd.

Exhibit 120: Isuzu Motors Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 121: Isuzu Motors Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 122: Isuzu Motors Ltd. - Key offerings

10.9 PACCAR Inc.

Exhibit 123: PACCAR Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 124: PACCAR Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 125: PACCAR Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 126: PACCAR Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 127: PACCAR Inc. - Segment focus

10.10 Tesla Inc.

Exhibit 128: Tesla Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 129: Tesla Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 130: Tesla Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 131: Tesla Inc. - Segment focus

10.11 TuSimple Holdings Inc.

Exhibit 132: TuSimple Holdings Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 133: TuSimple Holdings Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 134: TuSimple Holdings Inc. - Key offerings

10.12 Volkswagen AG

Exhibit 135: Volkswagen AG - Overview



Exhibit 136: Volkswagen AG - Business segments



Exhibit 137: Volkswagen AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 138: Volkswagen AG - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 139: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 140: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 141: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 142: Research methodology



Exhibit 143: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 144: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 145: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio