Self Esteem Brands Announces New Digital Offerings To Bring Fitness And Wellness Content Into The Homes Of Everyone, Everywhere

MINNEAPOLIS, March 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Self Esteem Brands, the parent company of Anytime Fitness, The Bar Method, Waxing The City, and Basecamp Fitness today announced three new content series across its portfolio of brands, which are available online to everyone who wants to access them.

"We know that Americans and people around the world depend on our brands to keep them healthy" said Chuck Runyon, Co-Founder and CEO, Self Esteem Brands. "We believe now is the time to respond to the needs of people around the globe who are self-isolating as a result of the spread of COVID-19. Each of our fitness brands has developed a new series of FREE online coaching, training and content that will allow people stay home and still access the workouts as well as fitness, nutrition and wellness advice that they crave."

"The digital offerings that we are announcing today have been a part of the evolution of our business that had to be accelerated due to the current global pandemic," commented Dave Mortensen, President and Co-Founder, Self Esteem Brands. "Our franchisees are independent, small business owners who care deeply about their communities. Coaching members virtually and this content series are ways for our franchisees to keep supporting their friends and neighbors."

"Creating this content was a direct response to consumer need", said Amy Halford, CMO Self Esteem Brands. "Our members and clients rely on fitness to help keep them strong and healthy. We know the benefits of a regular fitness regimen on both your physical and mental health. Our brands and our franchisees are dedicated to supporting peoples' health and wellbeing both inside and outside our clubs and studios."

New virtual content offerings have already begun online, free-of-charge and include:

ANYTIME FITNESS

Coach, Care, Connect - series of content that includes quick and easy-to-access workouts, training, coaching, and health and wellness advice from health coaches

Daily, themed workouts like Monday Energy Boost, Tuesday Tabata, Core Booster, Strength, and Family Fitness Fridays. These workouts can be accessed on Facebook Live free for everyone whether you are a member or not (https://www.facebook.com/pg/anytimefitness/videos/?ref=page_internal)

Health and Wellness content 2 times weekly from one of our certified Health Coaches

Check out our Anytime Fitness Facebook page for workouts and schedules

We'll continue to add themes and are excited to publish content for special athletes and functional fitness programming for all ages. This content is currently available in the U.S., Canada , the UK, Australia , New Zealand , Belgium and the Netherlands

, the UK, , , and Our traditional programing, including Team Training, Small Group, and 1:1 training are available virtually for a fee from local clubs across the nation as well as 1000s of high quality workouts, challenges, and coaching for members in our Anytime Fitness app

BASECAMP FITNESS

Burn 'til You Return – a series of high intensity Basecamp workouts that you can enjoy at home and on-the-go

FREE Highly efficient and effective cardio + strength workouts delivered multiple times a day, live from our high energy instructors from across the country

Easily accessed on Instagram

Challenges, community, and tracking available in our Basecamp Fitness App

Health Coaching and recovery content to help keep both your mind and body right

THE BAR METHOD

Temporarily Closed, Virtually Open, Always A Community – a taste of our signature technique from our expertly trained instructors meant to deliver a challenging yet graceful workout that will build long, lean, sculpted muscles and a feeling of personal strength, confidence and poise.

Beginning Wednesday, March 25 -- 1, 30-minute complementary workout will be offered weekdays from The Bar Method family

-- Longer form, more traditional sessions are available for a fee to clients from local studios across the country

Available in Instagram

About Self Esteem Brands

Improving the self-esteem of the world. That's the lofty goal of Self Esteem Brands, the parent company of Anytime Fitness, the world's largest fitness franchise; The Bar Method, an industry leader in barre-based fitness; Basecamp Fitness, a leading high-intensity interval training concept poised for rapid expansion; and Waxing the City, an award-winning waxing and personal care franchise. Self Esteem Brands seeks to enrich the lives of all of those who interact with our companies in more than 35 countries worldwide. That includes our consumers, vendors, employees, franchisees and the surrounding communities, where more than 4,500 of our independently owned and operated franchises are located. Additionally, Self Esteem Brands is actively seeking other innovative business concepts to partner with and franchise.

