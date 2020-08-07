Self Esteem Brands Founders, Employees & Roark Capital Unveil $1 Million SEB Relief Fund to Financially Aid Employees of Clubs, Studios Impacted by COVID-19

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Self Esteem Brands (SEB) has unveiled a $1 million SEB Relief Fund to provide direct financial assistance, in the form of one-time $500 grants, to the thousands of franchise employees and corporate studio and club staff across the SEB brand portfolio – including Anytime Fitness, Basecamp Fitness, The Bar Method and Waxing the City – who have been impacted by pandemic-related layoffs or furloughs.

The SEB Relief Fund is entirely funded through personal donations from SEB co-founders Chuck Runyon and Dave Mortensen, as well as more than $2,000 in personal donations from SEB corporate employees and a donation from key SEB investor Roark Capital Group. No franchise fees were used to build the fund.

"This year has been incredibly challenging for our members, employees, franchise owners and their staffs, and our communities," said Chuck Runyon, co-founder and CEO, SEB. "They've endured an unpredictable pandemic and are faced with continued uncertainty over COVID-19, their personal health, their employment, and their economic stability. The SEB Relief Fund is a way that we can help them navigate this uncertainty as our franchise owners, clubs and studios work to adapt to a new normal in the fitness and wellness industry."

The first round of applications opened July 21, 2020 with more than $150,000 in grants dispersed to-date. Grants will be awarded to eligible applicants on a first-come, first-served basis. Qualified recipients include franchise employees and independent contractor personal trainers, as well as club and studio employees of corporate-owned Anytime Fitness clubs, Waxing the City studios, Bar Method studios, and Basecamp studios who were furloughed or laid off as a result of COVID-19 closures and who incurred qualifying financial costs. All applicants must have been employed in good standing at the time of furlough or layoff.

SEB has partnered with America's Charities, a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, to review, verify and administer the fund. America's Charities will ensure that all grants are tax-free and fulfilled quickly. The application site will close once the Fund is exhausted.

Voluntary additional donations to the SEB Relief Fund are welcomed here.

About Self Esteem Brands

Our purpose is to improve the self-esteem of the world. Self Esteem Brands (SEB) is the parent company of Anytime Fitness (the world's largest fitness franchise), Basecamp Fitness, The Bar Method and Waxing the City. Combined, most of our more than 4,700 franchise locations are locally operated across 30 countries worldwide by independent, small business owners. SEB is also the parent company to affiliates Provision Security Solutions and Healthy Contributions. Leading with a high-performance culture anchored in the values of people, purpose, profits and play, plus a charitable focus through its HeartFirst Foundation®, SEB seeks to enrich the lives of all who interact with our brands and businesses. Our vision is a world of self-esteem, for every human to rise from their challenges.

SOURCE Self Esteem Brands