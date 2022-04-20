Self-funded Employers Convene to Slash Costs, Transform Culture, and Shift to Virtual and Remote Care at the 14th Annual Healthcare Revolution Conference

Costs - Reduce employer healthcare and benefits costs by 25% by 2025. Culture - Reimagine engagement and well-being. Care - Provide 40% of healthcare services virtually and through technology by 2025.

The largest and most innovative conference for self-funded employers, brokers, and vendors is on April 26-28 2022.

This year, Healthcare Revolution is making it easier than ever for self-funded employers to achieve these moonshots. Through its advanced workshops, no holds barred keynotes, and unique sessions, the event ensures that employers leave with a blueprint to improve outcomes, reduce costs, and increase overall employee well-being. Some of the highlights of the conference's agenda include:

"Save Billions, Increase Participation Five-Fold, and Put $300 Million Into Employee Pockets – A Case Study"



A lens into Cleveland Clinic's 6+2 "Healthy Choice Program" that transformed employee health and well-being and put over $300 million in employee pockets, saved the organization over $1 billion , and increased participation in this program from 12% to 75%.





A session featuring the CEO of MarineMax, Brett McGill , and the Founder, President, and COO of Rosen Hotels & Resorts, Harris Rosen . Here, Brett McGill reveals how MarineMax hasn't had a rate increase in 6 years and has lowered out-of-pocket expenses and employee deductibles for the last 10. Harris Rosen also shares how Rosen Hotels & Resorts has saved up to $500 million over the past 30 years and is paying half of the national average in terms of health insurance premiums with copayments that are a fraction of the national average.





Pharmaceuticals comprise nearly 50% of employer healthcare costs, and this workshop shows employers a simple, contractual PBM trick that could save them between 8% and 27% on their pharma spend each year.





Harvard professor and national litigation expert on the drug industry for the Department of Justice, Dr. John Abramson , shares how pharmaceutical companies have employers, and the rest of the American public, paying 20,000% more for less or equally effective prescription drugs.





This session features top healthcare leaders discussing the future of healthcare and well-being. These leaders include the CEOs of CareATC and Northern Arizona Healthcare (NAH), as well as executive coach, author, and renowned keynote speaker Chester Elton . Part of the discussion will feature what programs and initiatives these organizations have invested in for the future.



One such accreditation program, Global Healthcare Accreditation (GHA) For Business, has just been completed by NAH. GHA For Business is the gold standard in externally validating an organization's commitment to the safety, health, and well-being of its stakeholders within a framework of organizational resiliency and increased productivity and profitability. Florence Spyrow , CEO and President of NAH, said the following regarding why her organization went through the accreditation process, "We chose GHA For Business as it supports best-in-class responses to the pandemic, builds organizational resiliency, and prioritizes a culture of safety, health, and well-being in the workplace."



CareATC and Vitality Group are also in the process of completing the GHA For Business program. To learn more about GHA For Business, click here.

You can view Healthcare Revolution's complete agenda here.

The conference was initially scheduled to be a two-day event on April 26-27 but was subsequently turned into a three-day affair to facilitate even more of the most sought-after conversations in employer healthcare, benefits, and well-being.

More than 30 sessions at this year's event are eligible for continuing education (CE) and professional development credits (PDC). This amounts to over 40 hours of available CE credits delivered by speakers from Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Royal Caribbean, Harvard Medical School, Aon, Citrix, Willis Towers Watson, Mercer, Lockton, MarineMax, Johns Hopkins Medicine, AECOM, and more. The CE and professional development credits are available for SHRM, HRCI, Certified Corporate Wellness Specialist, and CHRS. Healthcare Revolution is where professionals can complete their annual CE and PDC requirements from the comfort of their office or home while learning strategies, techniques, and secrets from the country's leading employers.

Speakers at this year's Healthcare Revolution include:

Health Transformation Alliance's Chief Strategy Officer, Lee Lewis

Willis Towers Watson's North America Health Analytics Practice Leader, Thi Montalvo

North America Health Analytics Practice Leader, Hewlett Packard Enterprise's VP of Benefits, Culture, M&A, and Mobility, Samanntha DuBridge

Citrix's Senior Well-being & Global Absence Manager, Kate Stemle

Aon's Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Neal Mills

Midwest Business Group on Health's President & CEO, Cheryl Larson

Rosen Hotels & Resorts' Founder, President, and COO, Harris Rosen

Royal Caribbean Group's Senior Vice President & Chief Human Resources Officer, Amy Alexy

AECOM's Head of Global Benefits & Well-being, Bernie Knobbe

MarineMax's CEO, Brett McGill

Abett's CEO, Mike Hanlon

Harvard Medical School's , Dr. John Abramson

, Dr. Wagstaff Inc's Chief Human Resources Officer, Dr. Wade Larson

Northern Arizona Healthcare's CEO and President, Florence Spyrow

Johns Hopkins Medicine's Dr. Richard Safeer

Prudential Financial's Director of Corporate Employee Benefits, Daniel Reber

Lockton Companies' VP of Well-being, Kembre Roberts

DocuSign Inc's Senior Director of Global Benefits, Well-being, & Mobility, Ellen Meza

To view the full list of speakers, you can click here.

The sponsors of Healthcare Revolution are solution providers that exist to ensure that the conference's moonshots of costs, culture, and care are attainable to self-funded employers. These sponsors include:

Diamond sponsors:

Lyra Health

Global Healthcare Accreditation (GHA)

Platinum sponsors:

Abett

DayTwo

Korea Tourism Organization (KTO)

CLX Health

Gold sponsors:

Carrot Fertility

AKLOS Health

Silver sponsors:

Big Health

Genomic Life

Northwind Pharmaceuticals

Corporate Health and Wellness Association

Corporate Wellness Magazine

To view all of our sponsors and access their virtual booths, you can visit the following link.

Personalized networking events are available to both sponsors and self-funded employers. These networking meetings are crafted by industry professionals and introduce organizations based on their respective strategic objectives. Qualifying employers receive gift cards up to $200 in value from either Amazon or Visa for participating in networking opportunities. More information about networking and introduction meetings can be found here.

Registering for Healthcare Revolution is free, and attendees can receive updates via SMS about when their favorite speakers are about to take the stage.

Whether you're an employer or a solution provider, a professional or a consultant, a disruptor or a government official, or anywhere in-between, you're welcome at Healthcare Revolution, and you can register for free here.

Are you ready to join the revolution?

