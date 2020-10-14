Self-healing Concrete Market Size Worth $305.38 Billion By 2027: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global self-healing concrete market size is expected to reach USD 305.38 billion by 2027, according to a new report by Grand View Research Inc., expanding at a CAGR of 37.0% from 2020 to 2027. Increasing demand for durable building structures, along with rising demand for reduction in structural maintenance cost, is anticipated to support the product demand over the forecast period.

Key suggestions from the report:

Intrinsic form of self-healing concrete is anticipated to expand at a revenue-based CAGR of 35.1% from 2020 to 2027 on account of its increasing applications in building and construction, which is applicable in residential, industrial, commercial, and infrastructure constructions

In 2019, the infrastructure application segment dominated the market with a revenue share of 58.3% and is likely to ascend at a significant rate in the projected period. Increasing demand for infrastructure projects in major regions across the globe is expected to ascend the demand for the product

In North America , the capsule-based form segment was valued at USD 2.32 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to witness significant growth in the upcoming period on account of its wide acceptance in commercial and industrial buildings

Europe accounted for the largest revenue share in 2019. Awareness regarding the product benefits and adoption of technologically advanced systems in construction is likely to boost the demand for the product in the region

Basilisk is the largest player for self-healing concrete globally and is aiming to introduce technically advanced products for the self-healing property of concrete.

Read 100 page research report with ToC on "Self-healing Concrete Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Form (Intrinsic, Capsule Based, Vascular), By Application (Residential, Industrial, Commercial, Infrastructure), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/self-healing-concrete-market

The product is commercially available since its introduction in 2017 and is anticipated to witness significant demand in the coming years owing to its wide adoption by the end-use segments. Self-healing property offered by this concrete results in less structural maintenance cost of the building over the long run. This, in turn, is increasing the popularity of self-healing concrete in the construction of commercial and residential buildings.

The building and construction sector is the major application industry for self-healing concrete. Though the traditional concrete has higher traction than any other concrete products owing to its easy application and relatively low cost, the self-healing concrete is expected to gain momentum in the upcoming period owing to its advantages.

The market is characterized by a limited number of players owing to less awareness of the product. However, there are several suppliers engaged in the production and distribution of healing agents for self-healing concrete applications. Europe emerged as the largest regional market in 2019 on account of the early adoption of innovative techniques in construction applications.

Grand View Research has segmented the global self-healing concrete market on the basis of form, application, and region:

Self-healing Concrete Form Outlook (Volume, Cubic Meters; Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Intrinsic



Capsule Based



Vascular

Self-healing Concrete Application Outlook (Volume, Cubic Meters; Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Residential



Industrial



Commercial



Infrastructure

Self-healing Concrete Regional Outlook (Volume, Cubic Meters; Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

North America



The U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Europe



The U.K.





Germany





France



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan



Rest of World



Brazil

List of Key Players of Self-healing Concrete Market

Basilisk

PENETRON

Kryton

Xypex Chemical Corporation

Sika AG

BASF SE

Hycrete, Inc.

Cemex

Oscrete

GCP Applied Technologies

RPM International

