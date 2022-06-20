SELF HELP GRAPHICS & ART REACHES CAPITAL CAMPAIGN MILESTONE, PAYS OFF MORTGAGE

Self Help Graphics & Art to Host Community Celebration Reception on Friday, June 24 at 6:30 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

LOS ANGELES, June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Self Help Graphics & Art (SHG) has reached a key milestone in its Capital Campaign and has successfully repaid its mortgage this spring, just four years after the acquisition of Self Help Graphics & Art's current headquarters, located at 1300 E. 1st Street Los Angeles, CA. 90033 (Boyle Heights). In addition to this prodigious news, SHG has hired Los Angeles-based NAC Architecture and renovation project manager, TELACU , to oversee the execution of its building renovation, which is slated to begin spring 2023.

"The repayment of the building is a monumental accomplishment for Self Help Graphics & Art, which began in the garage of our co-founder, Sister Karen Boccalero and has since had three different homes," said Executive Director, Betty Avila. "It is powerful that on the precipice of 50 years, Self Help Graphics & Art can gift its permanency to the Chicano community, that has carved out a legacy of cultural contributions within its walls, and that has buoyed it over decades of systemic underinvestment. SHG can now center its full energy on the work our community needs most– a space for cultura, creativity, inspiration, and affirmation."

To date, SHG is only the fifth Latinx visual art organization in the country to own its property. "Self Help Graphics shares the gratitude and joy in the collaborative accomplishment of becoming land stewards with all of our colleagues in the cultura y arte field locally and globally. This advancement in SHG's Permanent Roots Capital Campaign is yet another testament to the brilliance of SHG's collaborative community values guiding our creative social justice praxis legacy for nearly 50 years. We also acknowledge that we are building on the interconnected local SHG and global resilience of activated bipoc artists and culture workers who have dedicated valuable time and energy cultivating wisdom and strength in future generations of community artists and arts administrators. This is a win for all of us; past, present and future generations, let's celebrate!," said Endy Bernal, Board Chair.

"Self Help Graphics is indispensable to people raised on the Eastside of LA. Since its founding, it's been a refuge for artists, activists, and those yearning to celebrate Chicano culture at a time when that celebration was an act of defiance. Decades later, Self Help Graphics continues to be a place to gather, plot, and create. The California Community Foundation is thrilled that Self Help Graphics now has a permanent home, that its legacy will endure, and that it stands ready to nurture future generations of artists, activists, and art lovers," said Maria Cabildo, Director of Housing and Economic Opportunity, California Community Foundation (CCF).

To mark this momentous occasion, Self Help Graphics will host a Community Celebration Reception on Friday, June 24, 2022 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. The public is invited to attend to learn more about SHG's vision and meet its new architectural and project partners who will oversee the building renovation and make SHG's creative home a reality for future generations. The free community reception will include music, libations and live printing by Master Printer, Dewey Tafoya, and Studio Assistant and Apprentice, Gaby Claro.

The path to complete the repayment of the mortgage was supported by the Los Angeles County Supervisorial District 1 (Office of Honorable Hilda L. Solis), La Vida Feliz Foundation, Perenchio Foundation, Ahmanson Foundation, Vera R. Campbell Foundation, The California Endowment, and private donors. The Capital Renovation fundraising is ongoing with support by the State of California and major contributions from generous private donors.

About Self Help Graphics & Art

Since its incorporation in 1973, SHG has produced more than 2,000 art print editions, including 62 atelier projects and exhibitions all over the world. The organization remains dedicated to the production, interpretation and distribution of prints and other art media by Chicana/o and Latinx artists; and its multidisciplinary intergenerational programs promote artistic excellence and empower community by providing access to working space, tools, training and resources. Nearly 50 years later, SHG continues to foster emerging Chicana/o and Latinx artists through its world-class printmaking practice and supports the role of artists as leaders, both within its organization and the community. For more information, visit www.selfhelpgraphics.com .

About California Community Foundation

The California Community Foundation (CCF) has served as a public, charitable organization for Los Angeles County since 1915. Its mission is to lead positive systemic change that strengthens Los Angeles communities. CCF stewards $2.5 billion in assets and manages 1,800 charitable foundations, funds and legacies. For more information, please visit calfund.org .

