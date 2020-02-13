"Self-Love Day" February 13, 2020 -- Governor Cuomo and New York State Proclaim New Holiday -- Signing Today in Albany

NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mental Health of millions of people begins with small acts...Governor Andrew M. Cuomo and the New York State Legislature have resolved to Proclaim February 13, 2020 the First "Self-Love Day" in the State of New York.

SELF-LOVE DAY Founder Danni Desgravier, CEO "I'm Proud of You Sis" is dedicated to raising awareness of Good Mental Health for everyone in New York and across the United States. Documents are being submitted in every State to have February 13 Proclaimed Nationally as "SELF-LOVE DAY"- A FEEL GOOD HOLIDAY FOR EVERYONE!

Valentine's Day is a day when people remember and appreciate their "loved ones". SELF-LOVE DAY is the day to remember YOU are important ... Self esteem and Mental Health are important issues for every human being. So many people don't take the time to stop and take care of themselves. Teen Suicide is rising and families are torn apart by Mental Health Issues. Good Mental Health starts with the Individual.

SELF-LOVE DAY will be the first Holiday where every person on Earth can celebrate together at the same day. Everyone needs to Love Themselves and this Celebration helps people learn "IT IS OK TO LOVE YOURSELF".

Danni Desgravier CEO "I'm Proud of You Sis": an organization dedicated to the empowerment and appreciation of women. Women saying "I'm Proud of You, Sis" is a supportive environment recognizing the importance of self esteem, confidence and supporting the accomplishments of others.

"People are busy with busy lives. People forget to take a moment to 'love' themselves. Self Esteem is so important for everyone and it begins with 'YOU,'" Danni Desgravier, Founder & CEO.

On SELF-LOVE DAY take a minute, Take Five... buy Yourself a piece of chocolate, have a cup of tea, take a walk, watch a movie. Accept yourself and Love yourself Just As You Are: FEEL GOOD ABOUT YOU.

