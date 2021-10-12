Self-paced E-learning Market size to grow by USD 6.71 bn from 2020 to 2024 | 2U Inc. and City & Guilds Group among Key Vendors | Technavio

The report on the self-paced e-learning market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis. The increasing demand for distance learning is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the self-paced e-learning market during the forecast period. This study identifies the increasing demand for distance learning as one of the prime reasons driving the self-paced e-learning market growth during the next few years.

The self-paced e-learning market covers the following areas:

Self-paced E-learning Market Sizing

Self-paced E-learning Market Forecast

Self-paced E-learning Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

2U Inc.

City & Guilds Group

D2L Corp.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co.

Instructure Inc.

John Wiley & Sons Inc.

NIIT Ltd.

Pearson Plc

Providence Equity Partners LLC

Think & Learn Pvt. Ltd.

Self-paced E-learning Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2019 Forecast period 2020-2024 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 3% Market growth 2020-2024 USD 6.71 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.17 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 38% Key consumer countries US, China, UK, India, and Canada Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 2U Inc., City & Guilds Group, D2L Corp., Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co., Instructure Inc., John Wiley & Sons Inc., NIIT Ltd., Pearson Plc, Providence Equity Partners LLC, and Think & Learn Pvt. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

