Self Service Technology Provides Instant Access to Pay for Remote Workers

SAN ANTONIO, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 84 percent of employees have instant access to their pay and benefits information no matter where they are currently working, according to results from the 2020 "Getting Paid In America" survey conducted by the American Payroll Association (APA). This is up two percent over last year's results.

"New hires and employees today expect a digital, mobile, and streamlined experience throughout the employee lifecycle, and a self-service HR portal is a key component of delivering that experience," said Tom Hammond, vice president of Paychex.

Workplace technologies, such as employee self-service portals, empower employees to view their payroll and human resource information virtually anywhere they have internet access and a Wi-Fi enabled device. This access has been especially useful for employees who are now working remotely due to the pandemic. Self-service portals provide multiple options for users to view their pay statements, time and attendance information, employee benefits, and monitor time-off at their convenience.

The annual APA survey asked, "Does your employer provide an employee self-service portal, where you can access your pay and benefits information online?" Approximately 27,916 respondents, more than 84 percent, indicated their employer provides an online employee self-service portal.

"HR processes should mirror the digital experience employees have come to expect as consumers while driving efficiency for the business," continued Hammond.

The "Getting Paid In America" survey was held in conjunction with the APA's annual public awareness campaign National Payroll Week, September 7-11. Over 35,000 individuals responded to the survey, providing insight into how individuals are paid in America. For complete survey results, visit www.nationalpayrollweek.com.

The APA is the nation's leader in payroll education, publications, and training. Visit the APA online at www.americanpayroll.org.

