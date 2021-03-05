Self Storage Plus Grand Opening of New Storage Facility in Washington DC

WASHINGTON, March 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Self Storage Plus , a leading provider of third-party management services for storage properties in the Washington DC and Baltimore region, is pleased to announce the grand opening of a new storage facility located at 5901 Blair Road NW Washington, DC 20011.

Located on the corner of Blair Road NW and Oglethorpe Street NW in Manor Park, Washington DC, the new build is conveniently located near the Fort Totten Metro Station and near The Catholic University of America. The facility serves the residents of Silver Spring and Takoma Park, Maryland, as well as the Petworth, Fort Totten and Brightwood neighborhoods of Washington DC.

The four-story facility offers 105,000 gross square feet of climate controlled and drive-up storage with a unit mix of 5'x5' to 10'x30' sized units. Amenities such as a covered loading area, touchless access and climate-control offer a secure storage experience. The building is built to LEED energy standards and has an extensive green roof and solar array on the roof. This follows the Self Storage Plus commitment to smarter, more energy-efficient stores.

The property is co-owned by Lock 7 Development and Adler Financial Group. "Many of the other self-storage buildings in this area are older and don't offer touchless access or full climate-control. We're excited to give customers a better option for storing their items in the neighborhood. I've known CEO Noah Mehrkam and his team at Self Storage Plus for several years, but this was my first opportunity to work with them on a new building. We're really excited to show the community what they offer in terms of better customer service and more flexible options for customers," said David Gorman, Co-Founder and Principal of Lock 7 Development.

Online rentals called PLUS Leasing are available on the Self Storage Plus website. The entire rental process can be completed virtually and safely from the comfort of your home. For more information about Self Storage Plus visit www.selfstorageplus.com .

ABOUT SELF STORAGE PLUS: Self Storage Plus is proud to serve the storage needs of our local communities with 49 stores throughout Washington DC, Maryland, Northern Virginia and West Virginia. Our mission is to give our customers Room to Pursue Life®.

