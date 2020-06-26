Self-Storage Rooms Coming to U-Haul at Preston Hwy. in Louisville

Preliminary construction plans for the property call for the creation of a multi-story, state-of-the-art self-storage building. The first floor will feature a covered load/unload area, allowing customers to protect their goods from the weather when accessing their indoor rooms. Plans also call for outdoor drive-up storage units.

"There is a huge need for self-storage in Louisville, so we need to expand to meet that demand," said Christopher Minnich, U-Haul Company of Louisville president. "We look forward to offering a range of options, including indoor climate-controlled units with high-tech security features."

Contact U-Haul at Preston Hwy. at (502) 367-2214 or stop by to visit general manager Gayla Schade and her team. Hours of operation are 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Thursday and Saturday; 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday; and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. Reserve equipment at uhaul.com or contact Reservations at 1-800-GO-UHAUL.

Approximately 800 self-storage units at affordable price points will be available when the facility is completed in 2021.

"The abutting property will be transformed into something U-Haul and the City of Louisville can be proud of," Minnich added.

Once the new facility is ready, Minnich expects to hire additional Team Members. U-Haul will look to hire locally to promote job growth within Louisville. Find U-Haul career opportunities at jobs.uhaul.com. U-Haul also encourages local contractors to bid on construction work.

During construction, U-Haul at Preston Hwy. will continue to offer truck and trailer sharing, moving supplies and boxes, towing equipment, professional hitch installation, U-Box® portable storage containers, propane and more.

As an essential service provider, U-Haul has remained open throughout the COVID-19 outbreak while offering contactless programs and enhanced cleaning protocols, including added steps for sanitizing equipment between customer transactions. U-Haul products are used daily by First Responders; delivery companies bringing needed supplies to people's homes; small businesses trying to remain afloat; college students; and countless other dependent groups – in addition to the household mover.

Please visit uhaul.com/announcement for more information on how U-Haul is keeping its Team Members and customers safe during the summer moving season.

About U-Haul

Since 1945, U-Haul has been the No. 1 choice of do-it-yourself movers, with a network of 22,000 locations across all 50 states and 10 Canadian provinces. U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 offers secure access to U-Haul trucks every hour of every day through the customer dispatch option on their smartphones and our proprietary Live Verify technology. Our customers' patronage has enabled the U-Haul fleet to grow to approximately 167,000 trucks, 120,000 trailers and 43,000 towing devices. U-Haul offers nearly 697,000 rooms and 60.7 million square feet of self-storage space at owned and managed facilities throughout North America. U-Haul is the largest installer of permanent trailer hitches in the automotive aftermarket industry, and is the largest retailer of propane in the U.S.

Contact:

Andrea Batchelor

Jeff Lockridge

E-mail: [email protected]

Phone: 602-263-6981

Website: uhaul.com

SOURCE U-Haul

Related Links

www.uhaul.com

