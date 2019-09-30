Selfdrive.ae Launches "Microlease" - UAE's First Car Subscription Platform

Selfdrive.ae partners with Car manufacturers, Dealer Networks and Leasing companies to offer a complete range of cars starting from economy, Mid Size Saloons, Compact SUVs, MUVs and 4x4 SUVs to serve its customers.

Elaborating on the 'Microlease' initiative, Soham Shah, Founder & Director, SelfDrive.ae, said "Microlease is one of our custom designed product for the region that would offer unprecendented flexibility to customers for On Demand Monthly Car Subscription starting from 1 month going up to 36 months with monthly rates starting from AED 999 per month. This Subscription is open to all and can join by making the first reservation online on our website or mobile inferface or just by giving us a call. Microlease is a Game Changer for the Automotive Industry and is the future of On Demand Car Leasing for the millennials."

Microlease is packed with host of benefits such as no long term commitments, No Subscription fee, No etihad buereau check, No early termination penalties or No Security Cheques with an option to swap vehicles when needed. The prices include 24x7 RSA, Service & Maintenance, Replacement thereby ensuring complete peace of mind to the customers. The company offers flexible payment options using credit (or) Debit card and Zero Security Deposit on select car models.

Selfdrive.ae platform currently operates a fleet of 600 cars on road and intents to reach 1000 cars by end of 2019. The company also has plans to add 3000 cars exclusively on the Microlease platform making it one of the fastest growing car subscription Company in the region with plans to expand its services across GCC.

About SelfDrive.ae

SelfDrive.ae is a Smart Mobility Transportation Network Company, that aims to offers On Demand Car Ownership experience with Zero Liabilities. SelfDrive.ae brings in industry leading expertise in car rentals, leasing and e-commerce. It's the only platform to offer 1 day to 36-month leasing and Car Subscription rentals in the region, Serving B2B, B2C and B2G customers. It has served more the 6000+ clients from 90 different nationalities and has received over 200K+ confirmed days of reservation on its platform.

The launch of SelfDrive.ae, addresses customer's need for on-demand transportation which compliments future-ready Infrastructure and Seamless Ground Operations across UAE.

