SelfLube Announces Valentine's Day Contest Winner

COOPERSVILLE, Mich., Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SelfLube Mold and Die Components, a provider of precision components to the manufacturing industry, announced the winners of its "Valentine's Day Giveaway."

Congratulations Ric Brown from Model Die and Mold for being the winner of the Valentine's Day contest! Ric won a delivery of a dozen roses to be sent to a person of his choosing for Valentine's Day on behalf of SelfLube Mold and Die Components!

Customers can keep an eye out next year to enter the running to send a person of their choosing a dozen roses from them on behalf of SelfLube!

The Leading U.S. Manufacturer of Precision Mold and Die Components

SelfLube makes componentry used in complex tools and special machines. With over 10,000 standard part numbers and the ability to make custom components as well, they can generally accommodate any special size or configuration a customer might have. All told, SelfLube has made and shipped nearly 3 million items. They are known for excellent customer service. And as for quality, eleven consecutive zero non-conformance ISO 9001 audits speak for themselves.

For more information, visit SelfLube at www.SelfLube.com today!

SOURCE SelfLube

Related Links

http://www.selflube.com

