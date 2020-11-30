Sell&Buy USA Launches Online Marketplace Exclusively for American-Made Products

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sell&Buy USA has launched, offering consumers an online marketplace exclusively for American-made products. The user-friendly site is the work of an innovative startup co-founded by tech entrepreneurs Kiché Rubalcava and Mariam Bulin-Diarra. As a socially conscious venture, Sell&Buy USA is poised to disrupt American retail by supporting American manufacturers and the US economy. The launch is timely, as the incoming Biden-Harris administration has made economic recovery a priority in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Due to COVID-19, the supply chain had been seriously damaging to America," said Rubalcava. "It's more important than ever to have a robust e-commerce platform to rebuild our economy. This is Sell&Buy USA's mission!" Indeed, SellandBuyUSA.com is making history across several fronts by being the first-ever platform to feature 100% of products made in the USA—ready to give the likes of Amazon a run for their money.

The company seeks to address a problematic imbalance in the US economy. While the US retail sector has grown in recent years, its gains have not necessarily translated into economic success for many Americans. Most consumers prefer foreign products to their American counterparts. Sell&Buy USA is looking to change this narrative by giving shoppers access to high quality yet affordable goods that are made in America.

"People have a misconception that American-made products are too expensive, so they tend to buy poor quality items made in China based on low prices," said Mariam Bulin-Diarra, co-Founder and head of operations. "Often, they break after a few uses and can be harmful to people. Eventually, shoppers have to replace them and end up spending more money. Products manufactured in the USA are affordable, better quality, respect environmental policies, and most importantly, they support the local economy."

The site features a wide range of products from different categories, helping to meet the diverse needs of shoppers across the country while also allowing consumers to show their patriotism. These include America-themed accessories, apparel, home items, and wellness products, along with groceries. The company and its product lineup celebrate America's multi-ethnic heritage, as exemplified by Native American, Hispanic, African, European American, Asian, Oriental, and Amish products—all made in the USA.

SellandBuyUSA.com is integrated with Etsy, featuring that site's curated US-made products. For the upcoming months, the team aims to create strategic partnerships with retailers, farmers, fashion designers, and handcrafters. The startup is also considering potential partnerships with leading platforms such as Amazon, Wayfair, and Hello Fresh. Co-Founders Kiché Rubalcava and Mariam Bulin-Diarra plan to work closely with governmental organizations and join the effort to revitalize American manufacturing.

