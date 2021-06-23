Sellers Shield™ Launches Free Online Platform for Seller's Disclosures in Missouri

AUSTIN, Texas, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sellers Shield™ , the leader in risk-management and software solutions for the real estate industry, announced today that they have launched in Missouri. Missouri real estate agents and brokers now have access to a free, online platform which walks home sellers step-by-step through the Seller's Property Disclosure form. This easy-to-use online tool is state-approved and provides a variety of benefits to agents and their clients.

"The recent growth in real estate in Missouri has been impressive, so we couldn't be happier to partner with Missouri REALTORS® to offer our online disclosure solution to its membership. We've expanded from coast to coast, becoming the standard in disclosure and legal protection. Adding Missouri to our platform is a key milestone to our success."

- Jeff Daily, CEO of Sellers Shield™

The Smart & Easy Way to Send Disclosure Forms

Sellers Shield™ has partnered with Missouri REALTORS® to speed up the tedious process of filling out property disclosure forms. The free, online platform allows agents to quickly send up-to-date, state-approved disclosure forms to their clients, monitor progress, and access electronically-signed PDF versions of the completed documents.



Protect Your Sellers While Reducing Liability

Sellers Shield™'s Smart Seller Tools™ educates sellers as they fill out the forms, helping to ensure they understand the questions. Sellers are provided valuable resources such as FAQs, definitions, and tips preventing common mistakes which might result in a lawsuit.

If a seller is sued, they do not need to sweat the details. We've got their back with our one-stop, worry-free, Home Sale Legal Protection™ that costs less than a 1-hour legal consultation. From start to finish Sellers Shield™ has the seller's back.

All of The Missouri Disclosure Forms Are Available

DSC-2000 - Disclosure of Information on Lead-Based Paint and/or Lead-Based Paint Hazards

DSC-5000 - Disclosure of Information Regarding Methamphetamine/Controlled Substances

DSC-6000 - Disclosure of Information Regarding Waste Disposal Site or Demolition Landfill

DSC-8000 - Seller's Disclosure Statement for Residential Property

DSC-8000A - Water Well/Septic System Disclosure Rider

DSC-8000B - Lakes & Ponds/Waterfront Property Disclosure Rider

DSC-8000C - Condo/Co-op/Shared Cost Development Disclosure Rider

DSC-8000D - Pool/Hot Tub Disclosure Rider

