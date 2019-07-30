Sellers Shield™ Launches Online Seller's Disclosure Process in Colorado

AUSTIN, Texas, July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sellers Shield, a leader in software and legal solutions for the real estate industry, announced today an expansion into Colorado. The expansion will enable property sellers in Colorado to complete the state's Seller's Property Disclosure online using Sellers Shield's Smart Seller Tools™. Brokers and agents in Colorado can offer their listing clients the tools at no cost.

Sellers Shield's Smart Seller Tools™ provides a simple, turn-key solution that guides home sellers through the disclosure process, preventing critical mistakes that can cause lawsuits against sellers, agents, and brokers. Their tools include:

Interactive Disclosure Forms

An Instructional Video

Legal FAQs/Definitions

Custom-Formatted PDFs

"Issues with the disclosure are the number one cause of home sale lawsuits," said Jeff Daily, CEO of Sellers Shield. "We're excited to offer our Smart Seller Tools™ at no cost to help prevent lawsuits and limit agent liability."

Colorado agents can use their online dashboard to invite sellers to disclose, provide access to the tools, track disclosure completion status, and manage active disclosures.

In addition to Smart Seller Tools™, Sellers Shield offers Home Sale Legal Protection™ to home sellers across the U.S., protecting them with up to $20,000 paid legal representation, by experienced real estate attorneys, for claims made within 1, 2, or 3 years of the sale. As an added benefit to brokers, Sellers Shield is endorsed by leading E&O insurance providers who offer deductible waivers on claims where Sellers Shield is used.

Sellers Shield, active in Texas since 2016, launched their interactive disclosure forms in seven additional states and Home Sale Legal Protection™ across the U.S. in late 2018. Many of the largest brokerages in the country utilize the Smart Seller Tools™ for every listing. Premium license programs, including agent branding and broker management portals, are also available to brokers and agents.

About Sellers Shield

Austin-based Sellers Shield provides software and legal solutions that protect real estate brokers, agents and home sellers from lawsuits. Sellers Shield's state-of-the-art protection is designed by legal experts to help prevent lawsuits and provide security to sellers if one occurs. The company's turn-key online disclosure process gives sellers the guidance they need and limits agent liability. Visit sellersshield.com to learn more.

