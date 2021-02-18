SellersCommerce launches new robust decoration tool, "Decorator Pro"

SellersCommerce is developing more tools as per the current and future needs of the promotional products industry. Tweet this

After working with over 700 retailers, 100 distributors and manufacturers in the uniform industry, and over 50 distributors in the promotional product industry, SellersCommerce sees a huge need for a simple and easy-to-use online-based product customization tool anyone can use. Enter the Decorator Pro.

"The Decorator Pro is pure innovation," CEO of SellersCommerce LLC, Ashok Reddy, said. "The industry is severely lacking simple online customization tools like the Decorator Pro, which allows for easy print profile configuration, asset management, flexible price settings, and so much more. That's why SellersCommerce has launched this tool as part of an ongoing effort to make the lives of distributors, and suppliers of the promotional products industry easier by providing more online tools that make product personalization so much more fun and simpler."

Decorator Pro Benefits:

Powered with an in-built eCommerce engine by SellersCommerce.

Easily manage assets such as fonts, clip arts, backgrounds, patterns, and more

Enjoy flexible price settings for assets used, print profile, bulk ordering, area of customization, etc.

Discover true simplicity with a back-office management tool.

In conjunction with other promotional product distributors and decorators, SellersCommerce is working tirelessly to develop and enhance more online customization tools as per the current and future needs of the promotional products industry.

About SellersCommerce: Growing from the pages of MadeToMeasure Magazine, SellersCommerce is the leading B2B/B2C e-commerce platform that provides powerful, customized solutions for retailers, distributors, and manufacturers in order to launch their online stores. With over 16 years of experience, we built our product from the ground-up and offer powerful tools to scale up online businesses to meet the needs of a variety of industries including Uniforms, Promotional Products, DME (Durable Medical Equipment), Fasteners and others.

