SellHound App Launches to Deliver One-Tap Selling on Popular Secondhand Marketplaces

SANTA CRUZ, Calif., July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SellHound today launched its smartphone app that lets anyone snap a few photos of an item and create an optimized eBay listing with a single tap - no typing necessary. The new app enables sellers to easily list countless items with professional descriptions and expert pricing. SellHound is rolling out for eBay today and will soon announce additional secondhand marketplace capability.

Download SellHound from Google Play or the App Store . To see how it works, please view the how-to video.

The new app's innovative "recommerce" engine identifies a seller's item and searches it across nearly two dozen of the most popular secondhand marketplaces, such as eBay, Poshmark and Mercari, and then creates the most effective listing to sell the item. By optimizing the listing, SellHound shortens the sales cycle and improves the seller's margins.

"Selling on secondhand marketplaces is in our DNA as a company," said Suzanne Wouk, CEO and co-founder of SellHound and on eBay since it was called AuctionWeb. "We designed this app from the ground up to eliminate the cumbersome and time-consuming issues we as eBay resellers face every day."

The company will initially focus on fashion, including men's, women's and children's clothing, shoes and accessories.

"Our vision is SellHound will list your item on all the appropriate secondhand marketplaces with one tap," said Geoff Dillon, president and co-founder of SellHound. "We believe our solution has the capability to invigorate the recommerce movement that promotes sustainability through reselling and reuse."

What Users Say:

Onekasia: "A game changer in online reselling. I've been reselling online for many years, but always struggled with how long it took to list items for sale. Sellhound literally serves as a virtual assistant that creates my listings and helps me maximize my productivity. Highly Recommend!"

Andy482: "The app will revolutionize reselling!"

Fwoops: "Simplifies and maximizes my selling: Took me minutes to create an accurate listing. This app gives you targeted keywords...Great for beginners or experienced sellers. Fun to use, too."

Closetcleaner: "Selling as easy and as quick… SellHound is amazing. A few snaps on my phone and voila!! Even my husband is amazed at how much money I have made selling things that have been hanging in my closet taking up space. Believe me, it is easy!!"

How It Works

After downloading SellHound from Google Play or the App Store , simply take a few photos of your fashion item.

SellHound then uses a combination of artificial intelligence and Humans-in-the-Loop to identify your item and search multiple secondhand marketplaces for comparable items and determine the best language to sell your item.

SellHound crafts a title, description, competitive price and shipping suggestion. These generated listings are optimized for search engines to ensure the right buyers find your product. You can then edit the listing as needed or simply tap "post" to go live on your eBay account.

SellHound Features

Upload photos from camera roll

Take photos from within app

Recommerce engine builds powerful listing

Compare prices from multiple marketplaces

Automatic Search Engine Optimization (SEO)

Customized eBay Preferences

Customize return and shipping policies

Create a message to shoppers for all your listings

Pricing & Availability

SellHound is free to download from Google Play or the App Store . The first 3 listings are free to try and subscriptions are available depending on usage.

About SellHound

SellHound helps anyone sell their stuff on eBay like a pro with just a single phone tap. Joining the recommerce movement through reselling is now quick, easy and profitable. To learn more visit SellHound or follow us on LinkedIn , Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .

