Selling During COVID-19: How Sales Leaders Can Protect Their Teams, Customers, Communities, And Brand

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sales leaders are facing some of the toughest decisions of their careers on when and how to safely send reps back into the field. Leading sales influencers, Fred Kessler and Jay Graves, have co-authored a white paper to help fellow sales leaders navigate field re-entry.

Access the White Paper Here.

Their recommendations are a result of SPI's operations in every metro market in the US, along with input from industry peers, government guidance, and direct discussions from public health departments. The paper covers:

How to evaluate when it's safe to go back into the field

How your brand will be impacted

How to evaluate the safety of your sales territory

3 case study examples: Arizona , Illinois & New York

, & A list of centralized resources for sales leaders

Fred Kessler: "Sales leaders now have to make unprecedented decisions about the personal health and safety of their reps and customers, and we wanted to give them a data-driven, strategic framework for field sales during COVID-19."

Jay Graves: "Face-to-face interaction is a powerful sales tool, and it's never been more important for sales leaders to make a solid plan to re-enter the market safely and responsibly."

FRED KESSLER

Founder and CSO

Sales Partnerships, Inc.

Fred has been recognized as an innovator and pioneer in changing how the business of sales is done. He is a regular speaker at industry events ranging from market growth hacks through buyer motivation, and at Inc. Magazine's Growth Conferences. In 2019, Fred was recognized with the highest award in sales as an individual, the Stevie Award for Sales Chief Executive of the Year in North America.

JAY GRAVES

Founder and CEO

Pathfinder Business Consultants

Jay is the former VP of Sales for the US Roche Diabetes Care Division. Jay's approach to leadership has been featured in Eyeforpharma, Healthcare Sales and Marketing, The Business of Healthcare, and Future Pharma. Jay began his career as an Intelligence Officer in the US Army where he was trained on behavior science methodology that he later incorporated into his leadership philosophy.

Sales Partnerships is the most-awarded sales and marketing outsourcing organization in North America. Having generated tens of billions of dollars in revenue for its clients, SPI has helped define "The Science of Sales."

SOURCE Sales Partnerships, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.salespartnerships.com/contact

