Selling Signals Acquired by TechnologyAdvice as Part of Marc Waring Ventures Deal

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Selling Signals, an online publication for sales professionals, today announces its acquisition by TechnologyAdvice, a B2B media platform with the mission of creating opportunities for B2B technology buyers and vendors. This acquisition comes as part of TechnologyAdvice's purchase of Marc Waring Ventures – the lead investor in Selling Signals – which was finalized on July 6, 2022.

"We're excited to join TechnologyAdvice because of the opportunities it creates for our readership and team," says Evan Tarver, co-founder and CEO at Selling Signals. "The mission and vision of TechnologyAdvice closely align with our own, and we look forward to collaborating with other media brands in their portfolio to grow our collective audience of B2B tech buyers."

The acquisition provides Selling Signals the resources to pursue its vision of becoming the go-to digital resource and community for sales professionals. Through this purchase, Selling Signals will also work directly with the TechnologyAdvice team to deliver the best information to technology buyers and vendors across its entire portfolio of online publications.

Selling Signals is an online publication with the mission of providing the most comprehensive and actionable advice for salespeople on the internet. We help our community of readers solve real problems through in-depth ultimate guides, how-to articles, and independent software reviews written by our editorial team of sales experts. Current topics include lead generation, lead nurturing, deal-closing, and sales software. Visit SellingSignals.com for more.

TechnologyAdvice is a leading B2B platform, delivering advice and facilitating connections between business technology decision-makers and the world's best technology companies. They have been listed in the Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest growing private companies six times, and are a six-time recipient of the annual Tennessee Top Workplaces awards. The TechnologyAdvice portfolio includes 20 digital media brands which connect over two million technology buyers with the world's best technology companies each year. For more information visit TechnologyAdvice.com .

