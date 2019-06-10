Selux Diagnostics Announces Selection of Three Abstracts for Poster Sessions at ASM Microbe 2019 Conference

BOSTON, June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Selux Diagnostics, Inc., which is leading a new era in personalized medicine to treat multidrug resistant organism infections and combat antibiotic resistance, today announced the selection of three Selux-crafted abstracts for poster sessions at the upcoming American Society for Microbiology, ASM Microbe 2019 scientific meeting on June 20-24 in San Francisco.

"Selux Diagnostics is dedicated to developing the innovative AST diagnostics that provide the speed and breadth of menu performance gravely needed to preserve the power of antibiotics, combat the global antibiotic resistance crisis, and direct targeted patient therapies that hold the promise to transform patient care," said Steve Lufkin, CEO of Selux Diagnostics.

Poster sessions:

Rapid Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing with Broad Antibiotic Menus Using 384-Well: Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019 ; Presentation Time 1: 11 am-12 pm , Presentation Time 2: 4 pm - 5 pm ; CPHM-834; Presenter, Selux Diagnostics, Eric Stern , PhD

This poster session describes Selux Diagnostics' next-generation phenotyping (NGP) platform, which employs automated, rapid antimicrobial susceptibility testing with broad antibiotic menus using 384-well microplates. The Selux NGP platform does not rely on growth curves, thus enabling it to run comprehensive menus of up to 50 antimicrobials in parallel, overcoming key menu limitations of current AST platforms. The poster details the results of Selux's latest pre-clinical trial testing on its trial prototype instruments.

Rapid, Comprehensive-Menu Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Directly from Positive Blood Cultures: Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019 ; Presentation Time 1: 11 am-12 pm , Presentation Time 2: 4 pm - 5 pm ; CPHM-878; Presenter, Selux Diagnostics, Benjamin Spears , PhD

This poster session describes the extension of Selux Diagnostics' NGP platform to directly test positive blood cultures. The poster describes results from a clinical sample trial performed with Drs. Mary Jane Ferraro and Virginia Pierce of the Massachusetts General Hospital.

Polymicrobial Sample Quantification and Differentiation with Mass Spectrometry Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019 ; Presentation Time: 11 am-1 pm ; CPHM-878; Presenter, Selux Diagnostics, Kristin Baker , PhD

This poster session describes Selux Diagnostics' method for polymicrobial sample quantification and differentiation from monomicrobial samples with mass spectrometry.

About The American Society for Microbiology

The American Society for Microbiology is the largest single life science society, composed of more than 32,000 scientists and health professionals. ASM's mission is to promote and advance the microbial sciences. ASM advances the microbial sciences through conferences, publications, certifications and educational opportunities. It enhances laboratory capacity around the globe through training and resources. It provides a network for scientists in academia, industry and clinical settings. Additionally, ASM promotes a deeper understanding of the microbial sciences to diverse audiences.

About The SeLux Next-Generation Phenotyping Platform

The proprietary Selux technology uniquely provides results 2-5 times faster and for 3-4 times the number of antibiotics than current systems can. Unique among competitors, SeLux NGP provides the high-throughput, low-cost testing demanded by clinical microbiology laboratories and integrated healthcare systems.

About SeLux Diagnostics

SeLux Diagnostics is transforming patient care by offering a breakthrough in rapid, comprehensive, accurate antimicrobial susceptibility testing (AST) so that hospitals and health systems can better treat patients with infectious diseases, including those infected with multi-drug resistant organisms. By speeding the reporting of AST results, SeLux enables providers to simultaneously improve patient outcomes, reduce patient lengths-of-stay and pharmacy costs, and address the growing antibiotic resistance epidemic by contributing to greater Antibiotic Stewardship worldwide. The 4-year-old company is based on the opposite side of Boston, MA from where it originated in a co-founder's attic. Learn more at www.seluxdx.com.

