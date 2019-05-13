Selvita to Present at the UBS 2019 Global Healthcare Conference in New York

KRAKOW, Poland, May 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Selvita (WSE: SLV), a clinical stage drug discovery and development company engaged in the research and development of novel cancer therapies, today announced that the company will present at the UBS Global Healthcare Conference, taking place on May 20-22 in New York. Chief Executive Officer Pawel Przewiezlikowski is scheduled to present a corporate overview on Tuesday, May 21 at 3:30 p.m. EDT.

Selvita will be also present at Jefferies 2019 Healthcare Conference, taking place on June 4-7, in New York, NY, USA.

About Selvita

Selvita is developing novel small molecule therapies that address emerging targets in oncology with industry-leading research expertise supported by a research services division. Pipeline candidates apply diverse mechanisms directed at kinases, synthetic lethality pathways, immuno-oncology pathways and other cancer-related targets. SEL24/MEN1703 is a dual PIM/FLT3 kinase inhibitor licensed to the Menarini Group in clinical development for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia. SEL120 is a CDK8 kinase inhibitor with potential for development in indications including hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Selvita is headquartered in Krakow with offices in the U.S. and U.K. In March 2019, Selvita announced the intent to split its oncology development and research services divisions into separate companies.

Contact:

Julia Balanova (investors)

+1 646 378 2936

jbalanova@troutgroup.com

Rich Allan (media)

+1 646 378 2958

rallan@troutgroup.com

Natalia Baranowska (corporate)

+48 784 069 418

natalia.baranowska@selvita.com

SOURCE Selvita