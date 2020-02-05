Semaphore Licensing Solutions Announces Three Top YouTube Stars Signed

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Paving the way as a powerful partner for new media creators, Semaphore Licensing Solutions has announced the first three brands to join their portfolio. Braille Skateboarding is the number one skateboarding channel on YouTube with over 4.5 million subscribers. The channel is known for producing videos that educate all ages on how to learn various skateboarding moves and tricks. SuperHero Kids, with over 4.4 million subscribers, features a family unit that captures epic action and comedy videos for all ages. Trinity and Beyond, with over 4 million subscribers, is a family focused channel led by sisters Trinity and Madison who showcase scavenger hunts, fun skits, slime pranks and games for children.

Semaphore Licensing Solutions along with Braille Skateboarding, Trinity and Beyond, and SuperHero Kids will be attending Toy Fair 2020. Semaphore is actively securing meetings with manufacturers representing a broad range of product categories to discover and discuss opportunities for their ever-growing portfolio of new media talent. Lisa Berlin Wright, Senior Vice President of Licensing at Semaphore, is spearheading the company's attendance at Toy Fair.

"We've helped over 500 top YouTube stars, and with that experience, we're able to create elevated opportunities for our ever-growing talent portfolio of new media creators as they scale their brands across a variety of verticals."-Michael Bienstock, Founder and CEO, Semaphore Licensing Solutions

About Semaphore – A Family of Companies:

Founded in 2002, Semaphore offers a diverse suite of services including accounting, tax preparation, payroll, insurance, brand and licensing management. Serving clients across the globe, the firm has become the in-demand provider of choice for those who value a service driven approach, fueled by integrity. Semaphore's headquarters is located in Irvine, California where their team of seasoned professionals strive to see their clients thrive.

