Semaphore Tax and Business Solutions is Recognized as Firm of Choice for YouTube Stars

IRVINE, Calif., March 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Semaphore Tax and Business Solutions has been helping YouTubers grow for over ten years. Their Tuber Solutions feature a complete suite of services for new media creators at all stages of their careers. Semaphore's stress-free accounting, bookkeeping and payroll services allow creators to do what they do best – create – while the expert team at Semaphore ensures that their financial picture is organized, and positioned for the client to thrive. Customized solutions are created for each client, and are designed to work synergistically towards the client's goals as they progressively grow their following. Working with more than 500 top YouTube Stars, whose hobbies became sensations, Semaphore ensures their clients don't make the top three mistakes that YouTubers make including not clearly separating business and personal expenses. Learn more HERE. Semaphore's work with YouTubers under Semaphore Brand Solutions recently earned them recognition by INC. Magazine as one of the fastest growing companies in California.

"Let's face it, even if you didn't expect your hobby to become a sensation, once revenue is generated, you're in business! Focus on your craft, and allow our team of tax and business professionals to handle your accounting."-Michael Bienstock, Founder and CEO, Semaphore Tax and Business Solutions

About Semaphore – A Family of Companies:

Founded in 2002, Semaphore offers a diverse suite of services including accounting, tax preparation, payroll, insurance, brand and licensing management. Serving clients across the globe, the firm has become the in-demand provider of choice for those who value a service driven approach, fueled by integrity. Semaphore's headquarters is located in Irvine, California where their team of seasoned professionals strive to see their clients thrive.

