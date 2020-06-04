Semi-Autonomous & Autonomous Bus Market by Level of Automation, Propulsion, Application, ADAS Features, Sensor, and Region - Global Forecast to 2030

DUBLIN, June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Semi-Autonomous & Autonomous Bus Market by Level of Automation (Level 1, Level 2 & 3, Level 4, and Level 5), Propulsion (Diesel, Electric, and Hybrid), Application, ADAS Features, Sensor, and Region - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering

The global autonomous bus market size is projected to reach USD 2,773 million by 2030, from USD 791 million in 2024, at a CAGR of 23.2%.



The entry of autonomous buses in the automotive industry will change the way public transport is done across the world. The autonomous bus technology enhances safety, efficiency, and productivity. Autonomous buses can help decrease the number of road accidents significantly, thus increasing road safety in different scenarios or conditions. These vehicles follow the traffic rules and keep a distance from other vehicles. In this way, these vehicles would help decrease traffic congestion and increase efficiency and productivity.



The effective first-mile to last-mile commuting would drive the autonomous shuttle segment in the forecast.

The shuttle segment is expected to dominate the autonomous bus market, as these are already commercialized. Many companies such as Navya, EasyMile, and Local Motors have developed self-driving shuttles. Successful pilot programs of autonomous shuttles across the world are indicating that shuttles could be a practical solution to the gaps in traditional public transport.



For instance, EasyMile, a French autonomous shuttle provider, claims to have deployed the most number of such shuttles globally than any other company. Also, Navya, 2getthere, Local Motors, and Sensible4 are some of the companies that have developed, tested, and are offering autonomous shuttles. On the other hand, commercialization of intercity or intracity buses would take time due to challenges such as highway operation, long-distance, city traffic, lack of infrastructure (intracity coaches might require separate lane in the city and highway conditions), and government regulations.



Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period

The Asia Pacific region comprises countries, such as China, Japan, and South Korea, which have a technologically advanced automotive industry. The Chinese bus company, King Long, developed a self-driving shuttle with the autonomous platform by Baidu and started first-ever volume production of these shuttles in June 2018. As China, Japan, and South Korea are capable of adopting such technology and produce on mass-level, the region will have a significant market share in the autonomous bus market. Apart from these testing and trials, the region is heavily dependent on buses as a public transport medium. Thus, recent developments in autonomous technologies and quick adoption of the technology would help the Asia Pacific market to grow rapidly.



North America is expected to be the largest market in the forecast period

The North American region is projected to account for the largest share of the semi-autonomous bus market during the forecast period. It is home to OEMs, such as New Flyer, Gillig, Novabus, Bluebird, Thomas Built Buses, and Proterra, that are offering advanced buses in the region. The region is dominated by modern buses having ADAS features as standard or optional. OEMs in the country have been providing many semi-autonomous driving features such as AEB, BSD, and ACC. Also, the region is home to many technology companies that are exploring the autonomous driving technology with testing and trials across the region.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Semi-Autonomous Bus Market

4.2 Attractive Opportunities in the Autonomous Bus Market

4.3 Attractive Opportunities in the Autonomous Bus Market

4.4 Semi-Autonomous Bus Market Growth Rate, by Region

4.5 Semi-Autonomous Bus Market, by Propulsion Type

4.6 Autonomous Bus Market, by Propulsion Type-

4.7 Autonomous Bus Market, by Application

4.8 Semi-Autonomous Bus Market, by Adas Feature

4.9 Semi-Autonomous Bus Market, by Level of Automation

4.10 Autonomous Bus Market, by Level of Automation

4.11 Semi-Autonomous Bus Market, by Sensor Type, by Volume

4.12 Semi-Autonomous Bus Market, by Sensor Type, by Value

4.13 Autonomous Bus Market, by Sensor Type, by Volume

4.14 Autonomous Bus Market, by Sensor Type, by Value

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Emphasis on Better Road Safety and Traffic Control

5.2.1.2 Economic Effect of Semi-Autonomous and Autonomous Buses on the Transport Industry

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Cybersecurity and Data Security Concerns

5.2.2.2 High Cost of Development

5.2.2.3 Lack of Information Technology and Communication Infrastructure in Developing Nations

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increasing Demand for 5G Technology for Vehicle Connectivity

5.2.3.2 Demand for Fuel-Efficient and Emission-Free Buses

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Tapping the Untapped Market

5.2.4.2 Legal and Regulatory Framework Issues

5.3 Autonomous Bus Market, Scenarios (2024-2030)

5.3.1 Most Likely Scenario

5.3.2 Optimistic Scenario

5.3.3 Pessimistic Scenario

6 Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Autonomous Shuttle

6.3 Porter's Five Forces Model Analysis

6.4 Value Chain Analysis

6.4.1 Planning and Revising Funds

6.4.2 Automotive Component Suppliers

6.4.3 Av Software and Sensor Suppliers

6.4.4 OEMs

6.5 Ecosystem of Autonomous Driving

6.6 Patent Analysis

6.6.1 Introduction

6.6.2 Patents Filed

6.6.2.1 Country-Wise Patent Analysis

6.6.2.2 Oem-Wise Patent Analysis & Details

6.6.3 Case Study Analysis

6.6.3.1 Case Study on European Automated Bus/Shuttle Pilot Projects

6.6.4 List of Ongoing Autonomous Shuttle Pilot Projects in the European Region

6.6.4.1 Case Study on Mcity Driverless Shuttle Project

7 Government Regulations & Guidelines for Testing

7.1 Regional and Country-Level Regulations/Guidelines Related to the Semi-Autonomous & Autonomous Buses Market:

7.2 Regulations Related to Autonomous Shuttles and Buses

7.3 Impact of Current and Future Regulations on the Semi-Autonomous Bus Market

8 Semi-Autonomous and Autonomous Bus Market, by Propulsion Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Operational Data

8.2.1 Assumptions

8.2.2 Research Methodology

8.3 Diesel

8.3.1 Dominance of Diesel Buses in Public Transport Fleets Across the World to Help North America Lead the Market

8.4 Electric

8.4.1 Electric Bus OEMs Offering Advanced Features, Especially in North America and Europe

8.4.2 Presence of Technology Providers in the Region to Help North America Lead the Segment

8.5 Hybrid

8.5.1 North America is Projected to Dominate the Hybrid Segment

8.5.2 Increasing Demand for More Efficient Busses Will Dominate the Hybrid Segment

8.6 Key Industry Insights

9 Autonomous Bus Market, by Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Operational Data

9.2.1 Assumptions

9.2.2 Research Methodology

9.3 Shuttle

9.3.1 Domination of European Companies to Help the Region Lead the Market, at Least Initially

9.4 Intercity/Intracity

9.4.1 Buses Equipped With Advanced Technologies Driving the Market

9.5 Key Industry Insights

10 Semi-Autonomous and Autonomous Bus Market, by ADAS Feature

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Operational Data

10.2.1 Assumptions

10.2.2 Research Methodology

10.3 Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)

10.3.1 Reduction in Fuel Consumption Due to Acc Will Drive Its Demand

10.4 Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)

10.4.1 Increasing Demand for Safety in Public Transport Would Boost the AEB Segment

10.5 Blind Spot Detection (BSD)

10.5.1 Increasing Number of Accidents to Help the BSD Segment to Grow

10.6 Intelligent Park Assist (Ipa)

10.6.1 Ease of Parking in Congested Places Such as Bus Depots and Bus Stations to Benefit Ipa in the Future

10.7 Lane Keep Assist (Lka)

10.7.1 High Demand for Safety Features to Minimize the Rate of Accidents on Highways Will Drive the North American Market

10.8 Traffic Jam Assist (TJA)

10.8.1 Rising Focus on Better Road Safety and Advanced Autonomous Driving Technology to Drive the North American Market

10.9 Highway Pilot (HP)

10.9.1 Short Range Object Detection by Ultrasonic Sensors Will Boost the Market

10.10 Key Industry Insights

11 Semi-Autonomous and Autonomous Bus Market, by Level of Automation

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Operational Data

11.2.1 Assumptions

11.2.2 Research Methodology

11.3 Level 1

11.3.1 Government Mandates for Level 1 Automation Will Fuel the Market

11.4 Level 2 & 3

11.4.1 Upgrade of More Safety Features in Level 2 & 3 Automation Will Boost the Semi-Autonomous Bus Market

11.5 Autonomous Bus Market, by Level of Automation

11.6 Level 4

11.6.1 Increasing Trend of Level 4 Autonomous Shuttles to Drive the European and North American Markets

11.7 Level 5

11.7.1 North America is Expected to Be the First to Adopt Level 5 Autonomous Buses or Shuttles

11.8 Key Industry Insights

12 Semi-Autonomous and Autonomous Bus Market, by Sensor Type

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Operational Data

12.2.1 Assumptions

12.2.2 Research Methodology

12.3 Camera

12.3.1 OEMs Offering Advanced Buses in the Region to Boost the North American Region

12.4 Radar

12.4.1 High Demand for Accurate Data With a Precise Angular Resolution Driving the Growth of Radar Sensors

12.5 Lidar

12.5.1 Adas Applications Supported by Lidar Will Fuel the Market

12.6 Ultrasonic

12.6.1 Short Range Object Detection by Ultrasonic Sensors Will Boost the Market

12.7 Key Industry Insights

13 Semi-Autonomous and Autonomous Bus Market, by Region

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Asia-Pacific

13.3 Europe

13.4 North America

13.5 Rest of the World

14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Overview

14.2 Market Ranking Analysis for the Semi-Autonomous Bus Market

14.3 Market Ranking Analysis for the Autonomous Bus Market

14.4 Competitive Scenario

14.4.1 Collaborations/Joint Ventures/Supply Contracts/ Partnerships/Agreements

14.4.2 New Product Developments

14.4.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, 2016-2017

14.4.4 Expansions, 2017-2019

14.5 Competitive Leadership Mapping for the Semi-Autonomous and Autonomous Bus Market

14.5.1 Stars

14.5.2 Emerging Leaders

14.5.3 Pervasive

14.5.4 Emerging Companies

14.6 Strength of Product Portfolio

14.7 Business Strategy Excellence

14.8 Winners Vs. Tail-Enders

15 Company Profiles

15.1 Key Players

15.1.1 AB Volvo

15.1.2 Bosch

15.1.3 Continental

15.1.4 Denso

15.1.5 Aptiv

15.1.6 Nvidia

15.1.7 Daimler

15.1.8 2Getthere (ZF)

15.1.9 Local Motors (LM Industries)

15.1.10 Proterra

15.1.11 Easymile

15.1.12 Navya

15.2 Other Major Players

15.2.1 North America

15.2.1.1 Qualcomm

15.2.1.2 Intel

15.2.1.3 Uber

15.2.2 Europe

15.2.2.1 Scania

15.2.2.2 NXP

15.2.2.3 Iveco

15.2.2.4 BMW

15.2.3 Asia-Pacific

15.2.3.1 Yutong

