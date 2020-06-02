Semi-Autonomous & Autonomous Truck Market Study, 2020-2030 - COVID-19 Pandemic Will Drive Last Mile Delivery Trucks

DUBLIN, June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Semi-Autonomous & Autonomous Truck Market By Level of Automation (Level 1, Level 2 & 3, Level 4, and Level 5), Propulsion (Diesel, Electric, and Hybrid), Application, Truck Class, ADAS Features, Sensor, and Region - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global semi-autonomous truck market size is projected to reach 3,254 thousand units by 2025, from an estimated 948 thousand units in 2020, at a CAGR of 28%. The advent of autonomous technology will have a significant impact on commercial vehicles, including trucks.

Factors such as a rise in road accidents, shortage of drivers, government regulations regarding safety features, companies eyeing a reduction in delivery & transportation cost, and the increasing need for efficient yet feature-rich modern trucks are the significant growth drivers of the global semi-autonomous and autonomous truck market.

The entry of autonomous trucks in the trucking industry will change the way freight transportation is done across the world. The autonomous truck technology enhances safety, efficiency, and productivity. Autonomous trucks can help decrease the number of road accidents significantly, thus increasing road safety in different scenarios or conditions. These vehicles follow the traffic rules and keep a distance from other vehicles. In this way, these vehicles would help decrease traffic congestion and increase efficiency and productivity.

Impact of COVID-19 pandemic would drive the last mile delivery truck segment in the forecast.

Autonomous last-mile delivery trucks can help companies save 40% of the total cost. Also, the shortage of human delivery driver/personnel and increasing e-commerce will be driving the autonomous truck market for last-mile delivery applications. For instance, the E-commerce giant, Amazon, has been eyeing the usage of autonomous last-mile delivery technology to cut the delivery cost and has invested in many tech companies related to it as well. Waymo and Embark are some of the companies that have involved in the development of such delivery truck technologies.

Apart from this, autonomous truck technology might get benefitted shortly, as many e-commerce and shipping companies will be looking to develop autonomous truck deliveries to avoid human contact. For instance, Amazon has been delivering packages with autonomous robots since 2019 in a few areas. The company might incorporate such technology in small delivery trucks, as an option for contact-less delivery post-COVID-19 pandemic.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period



The Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing market. The region comprises countries, such as China, Japan, and South Korea, which have a technologically advanced automotive industry. Chinese AI company, FABU, developed a self-driving truck in March 2019, which will be used for delivery services by companies, China Post and Deppon Express. A Japanese truck manufacturer, UD Trucks, revealed a level 4 autonomous truck in September 2019, which will be operated on a specified delivery route. Also, a South Korean company, Hyundai, successfully demonstrated a truck platooning technology in November 2019, which was the company's first attempt at truck platooning.

From all these developments, it is evident that the region will have a significant market share in the autonomous truck market. Apart from these testing and trials, the region is one of the biggest mining region, especially China. Thus, recent developments in the autonomous technologies for mining trucks would help the Asia Pacific market to grow rapidly.

North America is expected to be the largest market in the forecast period

The North America region is estimated to be the largest semi-autonomous truck market. The US is at the center of autonomous driving technology developments. Technology companies such as TuSImple, Embark, Plus.ai, and Torc Robotics are developing autonomous driving technologies in the region. The region is facing a shortage of drivers as well, which would further help the autonomous market grow in the forecast.

Also, the region is dominated by pickup trucks, which are equipped with advanced semi-autonomous features. Companies such as Ford and General Motors have been offering such pickup trucks in the region. Substantial sales of these modern pickup trucks to help the North American market grow in the semi-autonomous truck market.

The semi-autonomous and autonomous truck market comprises major manufacturers such as Continental (Germany) Bosch (Germany), Aptiv (UK), AB Volvo (Sweden), and Denso (Japan).

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Semi-Autonomous Truck Market

4.2 Attractive Opportunities in the Autonomous Truck Market

4.3 Semi-Autonomous Truck Market Growth Rate, by Region

4.4 Semi-Autonomous Truck Market, by Propulsion

4.5 Autonomous Truck Market, by Propulsion

4.6 Autonomous Truck Market, by Application

4.7 Semi-Autonomous Truck Market, by Adas Feature

4.8 Semi-Autonomous Market, by Truck Class

4.9 Semi-Autonomous Market, by Level of Automation

4.10 Autonomous Market, by Level of Automation

4.11 Semi-Autonomous Truck Market, by Sensor (Thousand Units)

4.12 Semi-Autonomous Truck Market, by Sensor (USD Million)

4.13 Autonomous Truck Market, by Sensor (Thousand Units)

4.14 Autonomous Truck Market, by Sensor (USD Thousand)

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Emphasis on Better Road Safety and Traffic Control

5.2.1.2 Ability of Autonomous and Semi-Autonomous Trucks to Alleviate Truck Driver Shortage

5.2.1.3 Economic Effect of Semi-Autonomous and Autonomous Trucks on the Trucking Industry

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Concerns Over Cybersecurity and Data Privacy

5.2.2.2 Lack of Information Technology and Communication Infrastructure in Developing Nations

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increasing Demand for 5G Technology for Vehicle Connectivity

5.2.3.2 Latent Demand for Semi-Autonomous and Autonomous Truck Platooning

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Tapping the Untapped Market

5.2.4.2 Legal and Regulatory Framework Issues

5.3 Autonomous Truck Market, Scenarios (2024-2030)

5.3.1 Autonomous Truck Market, most Likely Scenario

5.3.2 Autonomous Truck Market, Optimistic Scenario

5.3.3 Autonomous Truck Market, Pessimistic Scenario

6 Introduction (COVID-19)

6.1 COVID-19 Health Assessment

6.2 COVID-19 Economic Assessment

6.2.1 COVID-19 Economic Impact - Scenario Assessment

7 Industry Trends

7.1 Technological Overview

7.1.1 Iot and 5G in the Semi-Autonomous and Autonomous Truck Market

7.1.2 Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning in the Semi-Autonomous and Autonomous Truck Market

7.1.3 Cybersecurity and Data Privacy

7.2 Regulatory Overview

7.3 Value Chain Analysis

7.3.1 Planning and Revising Funds

7.3.2 Automotive Component Suppliers

7.3.3 AV Software and Sensor Suppliers

7.3.4 OEMs

7.4 Patent Analysis

7.4.1 Patent Analysis

7.4.2 Methodology

7.4.3 Document Type

7.4.3.1 Insight

7.5 Case Study

7.5.1 A Case Study on Tesla's Much-Awaited Cybertruck

7.5.2 A Case Study on the Future of Autonomous Trucks and Its Impact on the US Trucking Industry

8 Government Regulation & Guidelines for Testing

8.1 Regional and Country-Level Regulations/Guidelines

8.2 Regulations Related to Last-Mile Delivery Autonomous Trucks

8.3 Impact of Current and Future Regulations on the Semi-Autonomous Truck Market

8.4 Testing and Trials of Autonomous Trucks

9 Autonomous Truck Market, by Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Operational Data

9.3 Last Mile Delivery Truck

9.4 Mining Truck

9.5 Key Industry Insights

10 Semi-Autonomous Truck Market, by ADAS Feature

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Operational Data

10.3 Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)

10.4 Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)

10.5 Blind Spot Detection (BSD)

10.6 Intelligent Park Assist (IPA)

10.7 Lane Keep Assist (LKA)

10.8 Traffic Jam Assist (TJA)

10.9 Highway Pilot (HP)

10.1 Key Industry Insights



11 Semi-Autonomous and Autonomous Truck Market, Level of Automation Type

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Semi-Autonomous Truck Market, by Level of Automation

11.3 Operational Data

11.4 Level 1

11.5 Level 2 & 3

11.6 Autonomous Truck Market, by Level of Automation

11.7 Level 4

11.8 Level 5

11.9 Key Industry Insights



12 Semi-Autonomous and Autonomous Truck Market, by Propulsion Type

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Operational Data

12.3 Diesel

12.4 Electric

12.5 Hybrid

12.6 Key Industry Insights



13 Semi-Autonomous and Autonomous Truck Market, by Sensor Type

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Operational Data

13.3 Camera

13.4 Radar

13.5 Lidar

13.6 Ultrasonic

13.7 Key Industry Insights



14 Semi-Autonomous Truck Market, by Truck Class

14.1 Introduction

14.2 Operational Data

14.3 Class 1-Class 3 (Light-Duty Truck)

14.4 Class 4-Class 6 (Medium-Duty Truck)

14.5 Class 7 & Class 8

14.6 Key Industry Insights



15 Semi-Autonomous and Autonomous Truck Market, by Region

15.1 Introduction

15.2 Europe

15.3 North America

15.4 Asia Pacific

15.5 Rest of the World (RoW)

16 Competitive Landscape

16.1 Overview

16.2 Market Ranking Analysis for Semi-Autonomous Truck Market

16.3 Market Ranking Analysis for Autonomous Truck Market

16.4 Competitive Scenario

16.4.1 Collaborations/Joint Ventures/Supply Contracts/ Partnerships/Agreements

16.4.2 New Product Developments

16.4.3 Mergers & Acquisitions

16.4.4 Expansions

16.5 Competitive Leadership Mapping for Semi-Autonomous and Autonomous Truck Market

16.5.1 Stars

16.5.2 Emerging Leaders

16.5.3 Pervasive

16.5.4 Emerging Companies

16.6 Strength of Product Portfolio

16.7 Business Strategy Excellence

16.8 Winners vs. Tail-Enders

17 Company Profiles

17.1 Key Players

17.1.1 AB Volvo

17.1.2 Bosch

17.1.3 Continental

17.1.4 Denso

17.1.5 Aptiv

17.1.6 Embark

17.1.7 Daimler

17.1.8 Waymo

17.1.9 Tesla

17.1.10 Paccar

17.1.11 Nvidia

17.1.12 Tusimple

17.2 Other Major Players

17.2.1 North America

17.2.1.1 Qualcomm

17.2.1.2 Intel

17.2.1.3 Uber

17.2.1.4 Nvidia

17.2.1.5 Ford Motor Co.

17.2.1.6 Caterpillar

17.2.2 Europe

17.2.2.1 Scania

17.2.2.2 NXP

17.2.2.3 Iveco

17.2.2.4 ZF

17.2.2.5 Man SE

17.2.2.6 BMW

17.2.2.7 2Getthere

17.2.3 Asia Pacific

17.2.3.1 Hino Motors, Ltd.

17.2.3.2 Isuzu Motors Ltd.

18 Recommendations

18.1 North America will be a Major Semi-Autonomous and Autonomous Truck Market

18.2 Last Mile Delivery Trucks can be a Key Focus for Autonomous Driving Technology Companies

18.3 Conclusion

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bvke5d

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

