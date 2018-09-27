Semi-Finalists From The West Announced In The 2018 Eggland's Best "America's Best Recipe" Contest

Eggland's Best is now calling on all EB fans to help determine which recipe from the West will be named "Best in Region," and have the chance to win the $10,000 Grand Prize. From now through October 23, fans can visit www.americasbestrecipe.com and vote for their favorite recipe from the West.

"The semi-finalists from the West submitted some truly incredible recipes," said Charlie Lanktree, CEO of Eggland's Best. "It's extremely rewarding to hear from fans how much they love to use Eggland's Best eggs to enhance their recipes with superior taste , nutrition, and freshness."

From flavor-packed Ricotta Coddled Eggs with Olive-Walnut Salsa to a savory Alaskan King Crab Gougere Sandwich, the "Best in State" recipes from the West include:

Alaska : Sugiyarti J. – Alaskan King Crab Gougere Sandwich

: Sugiyarti J. – Alaskan King Crab Gougere Sandwich California : Ben M. – Ricotta Coddled Eggs with Olive-Walnut Salsa

: Ben M. – Ricotta Coddled Eggs with Olive-Walnut Salsa Hawaii : Andrew W. – Smoked Deviled Egg with Shrimp Poke

: Andrew W. – Smoked Deviled Egg with Shrimp Poke Idaho : Candice H. – Mushroom and Onion Dutch Baby

: Candice H. – Mushroom and Onion Dutch Baby Montana : Dylan C. – Montana Beef Fried Wheatberries

: Dylan C. – Montana Beef Fried Wheatberries Nevada : Yvette K. – Sweet Potato Pie

: Yvette K. – Sweet Potato Pie Oregon : Judith G. – Toasted Hazelnut and Pear Blue Cheese Quiche (Gluten Free)

: Judith G. – Toasted Hazelnut and Pear Blue Cheese Quiche (Gluten Free) Washington : Kim F. – Washington Apples and Cinnamon with Toasted Croutons and Crispy Eggs

Once all of the "Best in Region" Finalists' recipes are announced, fans will be asked to vote for the recipe they believe should be the Grand Prize Winner and earn the title of "America's Best Recipe." The Grand Prize winner will be awarded $10,000 and a year's supply of Eggland's Best eggs, and "Best in Region" winners will receive $1,000 each. State winners will also receive prizes from Eggland's Best.

A panel of judges, including actress, host, food lover and mom of two Courtney Lopez, and Registered Dietitian, Nutritionist, and winner of the hit primetime ABC television show My Diet Is Better Than Yours, Dawn Jackson Blatner, will help determine the Grand Prize Winner.

"We're getting closer to selecting the Grand Prize Winner, and it's going to be a very tough decision with all of the extremely creative submissions," said Lopez. "My family loves Eggland's Best eggs, and these delicious looking recipes have already inspired me to use EB eggs in ways I've never thought of before to enhance the taste and nutritional value of our meals."

Compared to ordinary eggs, EB eggs contain six times more vitamin D, 25% less saturated fat, more than double the Omega-3s, ten times more vitamin E and more than double the vitamin B12. EB eggs are also an excellent source of vitamin B2 (riboflavin) and vitamin B5. EB's superior nutritional profile is due to its proprietary all-vegetarian hen feed that contains healthy grains, canola oil and a wholesome supplement of rice bran, alfalfa, sea kelp and Vitamin E.

Cast your vote! Visit www.americasbestrecipe.com for the Official Rules and to vote for your favorite regional recipes.

About Eggland's Best Eggs

Eggland's Best (EB) is the #1 branded egg in the U.S. and is an excellent source of vitamins D, B12, E, B5 and riboflavin. EB eggs have six times more vitamin D, more than double the Omega-3s, 10 times more vitamin E and 25% less saturated fat than ordinary eggs. Independent testing has also confirmed that Eggland's Best eggs stay fresher longer than ordinary eggs. The distinctive "EB" stamp on the shell assures consumers and food service customers that EB eggs meet the highest production and safety standards.

Eggland's Best was voted "America's Most Trusted Egg Brand" by American shoppers in the BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards, "America's Most Recommended™ Eggs" by women in the Women's Choice Awards, and "Product of the Year." In addition, Eggland's Best has received numerous awards and honors from such trusted publications as Prevention Magazine, Men's Health, Men's Fitness, Taste of Home, Women's Health, and many others.

Eggland's Best's hens are fed a strictly controlled, proprietary, high-quality all-vegetarian diet, which results in a better tasting, more nutritious egg that stays fresher longer. EB shell eggs are available in large, extra-large, jumbo, cage free, and organic. EB also offers hard-cooked, cage free hard-cooked, organic hard-cooked, liquid egg whites, deviled egg kits, hard-cooked snacks, and is certified Kosher. For more information, visit www.egglandsbest.com.

SOURCE Eggland's Best

