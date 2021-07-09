Semi-Retired MD Launches Bookkeeping Course for Physicians Who Invest in Cashflowing Rentals

"What investors don't realize is that there's often hidden money buried in the receipts of their business." Tweet this

"Many physician real estate investors find the bookkeeping aspect of their rental businesses tedious at best, and stressful at worst," said SRMD Co-Founder Kenji Asakura, M.D. "What they don't realize is that there's often hidden money buried in the receipts of their business. They're missing out on tax deductions, opportunities to make more money from their cashflowing rental properties, and even situations where they've been charged incorrectly for services pertaining to their businesses."

The Fast FIRE Bookkeeping course is available from 7/9/21 to 7/16/21 for a $300 discount. People who enroll during that time also get access to a two-hour, live session with a real estate bookkeeping expert who will demo a QuickBooks® set up using the course's proprietary Chart of Accounts template. The template has all of the income and expense categories relevant to cashflowing rental businesses already set up, which will save course participants many hours trying to set up their books so they can run meaningful reports.

For more information on Semi-Retired MD's Bookkeeping course, click here.

ABOUT SEMI-RETIRED MD

Semi-Retired MD (SRMD) was founded in 2018 by Letizia Alto M.D. and Kenji Asakura M.D. The physician couple began Semi-Retired MD as a blog to educate physicians about real estate investing. Today, Semi-Retired MD has grown into a multi-million dollar company with a mission to serve the medical community offering proven courses and strategies that can help physicians achieve financial and time freedom and practice medicine on their own terms.

Their flagship online course, Zero to Freedom Through Cashflowing Rentals, teaches physicians and high-income earners the exact process they used to replace their clinical incomes and achieve financial freedom in less than five years buying investment real estate. Since 2018 they have taught over 2,000 physicians and their families how to successfully invest in cashflowing rentals. For more information on Semi-Retired MD visit https://semiretiredmd.com/

