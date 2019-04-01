Semi-trailer Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 - 2026

LONDON, April 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Semi-trailer Market - Overview



The semi-trailer market has been forecasted for the period 2018 to 2026, based on value (US$ Mn) and volume (units).This report provides forecast and analysis of the semi-trailer market at regional and global levels.



The study highlights the drivers and restraints influencing the market. The report also highlights the opportunities in the semi-trailer market and underlines the technological roadmap for understanding the market.



The report contains value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global semi-trailer market.The Porter's Five Forces analysis of the market has also been included, which helps understand the competitive scenario of the market.



The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein end-users are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and attractiveness.



The study provides a decisive view of the global semi-trailer market by segmenting it in terms of semi-trailer type, tonnage, axle, end-use industry, and region.These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends.



Regional segmentation comprises current scenario along with forecast of the semi-trailer market.The forecast provided is based on the compilation of current trends as well as the expected scenario in future due to change in technological, geographical, political, regulatory, and economic factors such as the rapid expansion of the automotive industry.



Norms for loading and dynamics of the logistics industry and major fleets for each region have been considered while forecasting the global market size of semi-trailers. Road connectivity and the region's import and export of goods from that region or country are key factors driving the semi-trailer market of that respective region.



The study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global semi-trailer market.The major market is distributed among few major manufacturers that belong to North America, Germany, and China.



The key players are China International Marine Containers (Group) Ltd., FAHRZEUGWERK BERNARD KRONE GMBH & CO. KG, Great Dane, HYUNDAI Translead, Kögel Trailer GmbH, Chassis King, Inc., LAMBERET SAS, Schmitz Cargobull, Schwarzmüller Group, Shandong Arima group, Shandong Liang Shan Huayu Group, Wabash National Corporation., Utility Trailer Manufacturing Company, Dorsey Trailer, MANAC INC., Polar Tank, and Fontaine Commercial Trailer, Inc. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, global presence, and recent developments. The global semi-trailer market is primarily driven by the expansion of industries in order to fulfill the demand for different products in society.



The report provides the estimated market size for 2017 and forecast for the next nine years.The global market size has been provided in terms of value (US$ Mn) and volume (units).



Market figures have been estimated based on semi-trailer type, tonnage, axle, end-use industry, and region. Size and forecast for each major segment have been provided in terms of global and regional/country markets.



In-depth interviews and discussions were conducted with a number of key industry participants and opinion from leaders to compile the research report.Primary research represents the bulk of research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research.



Key players' product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents were reviewed for competitive analysis and market understanding.Secondary research also includes a search of recent trade, technical writing, Internet sources, and statistical data from government websites, trade associations, and agencies.



This has proven to be highly reliable, effective, and successful approach for obtaining precise market data, capturing industry participants' insights, and recognizing business opportunities.



Secondary research sources that are typically referred to include, but are not limited to company websites, annual reports, financial reports, broker reports, investor presentations, and SEC filings, internal and external proprietary databases, and relevant patent and regulatory databases, national government documents, statistical databases, market reports, news articles, press releases, and webcasts specific to companies operating in the market, TTMA (Truck Trailers Manufacturers Association Inc.), ATA (American Truckers Association), NTTC (National Tank Truck Carriers, Inc.), ANSI (American National Standards Institute), CTEA (The Canadian Transportation Equipment Association), CTRMC (Cargo Tank Risk Management Committee), CVSA (Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance) OICA (International organization of Motor End-use Industry Manufacturers), ICCT (International Council on Clean Transportation), UITP (International Association of Public Transport), Automotive Research Association of India, Factiva, etc.



Primary research involves e-mail interactions and telephonic interviews for each market, category, segment, and sub-segment across regions.Primary interviews are conducted on an ongoing basis with industry participants and commentators in order to validate the data and analysis.



Primary interviews provide firsthand information on market size, market trends, growth trends, competitive landscape, and outlook, etc.These help validate and strengthen secondary research findings.



These also help develop the analysis team's expertise and market understanding.



The global semi-trailer market has been segmented as follows:



Global Semi-trailer Market, by Semi-trailer Type

Refrigerated Trailer

Flatbed Trailer

Dump Trailer

Dry Van

Curtain Trailer/ Stake Trailers

Tankers

Others



Global Semi-trailer Market, by Tonnage

Below 25 Tons

Between 25-50 Tons

Between 50-100 Tons

Above 100 Tons



Global Semi-trailer Market, by Axle

Less than 3 Axles

3 to 4 Axles

More than 4 Axles



Global Semi-trailer Market, by End-use Industry

Heavy Industry

Construction

Medical

Food & Beverage

Oil & Gas

Textile Industry

Others



Global Semi-trailer Market, by Region/Country/Sub-region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Spain

Italy

Poland

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

ASEAN

Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa



