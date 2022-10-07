Semiconductor Chip Packaging Market to record USD 487.11 Bn incremental growth; Driven by growing investment in fabrication facilities -- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Semiconductor Chip Packaging Market by End-user, Technique, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Semiconductor Chip Packaging Market 2021-2025

The potential growth difference for the semiconductor chip packaging market between 2020 and 2025 is USD 487.11 billion. Technavio expects the market growth to be driven by growing investments in fabrication facilities. The rising end-user demand for 3D NAND is creating significant opportunities for chip makers, equipment manufacturers, and material suppliers. To capitalize on this opportunity, vendors in the market such as Samsung Electronics, Western Digital, Micron Technology, Toshiba, SK Hynix, and Intel are investing in new fabrication facilities to increase their production capacity. For instance, in June 2020, Samsung Electronics announced its plan to expand its NAND flash production capacity in Pyeongtaek, Korea. Many such investment plans by vendors are expected to foster the growth of the global semiconductor chip packaging market during the forecast period.

In addition, the rising integration of ICs in automobiles will contribute to the growth of the market. However, the need for high initial investments will challenge the growth of market players.

Learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges impacting the market growth.

Download PDF Sample Report

The global semiconductor market is segmented by end-user (OSATs and IDMs), technique (3DIC TSV stacks, 2.5D interposers, flip-chip wafer bumping, FO WLP/SiP, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).

By end-user, the market growth in the OSATs segment will be significant over the forecast period. The growth of the segment can be attributed to the growth in the overall semiconductor industry. Similarly, by technique, the market will observe substantial growth in the 3DIC TSV stacks segment during the forecast period.

APAC will dominate the market growth, occupying 78% of the global market share. The rising integration of ICs in automobiles will be crucial in driving the growth of the regional market. China, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea (Republic of Korea) are the key markets for semiconductor chip packaging in APAC.

Purchasing our full report will provide detailed insights into the contribution of all the segments and regions toward the growth of the global semiconductor chip packaging market. Download Sample Report Before Purchasing

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

Amkor Technology Inc.: The company offers semiconductor chip packaging solutions that range from traditional lead frame ICs for through-hole and surface mounting, to those required in high pin count and high-density applications such as Stacked Die, wafer level, MEMS, Optical, Flip Chip, Through Silicon and 3D Packaging, under the brand name of Amkor Technology.

The company offers semiconductor chip packaging solutions that range from traditional lead frame ICs for through-hole and surface mounting, to those required in high pin count and high-density applications such as Stacked Die, wafer level, MEMS, Optical, Flip Chip, Through Silicon and 3D Packaging, under the brand name of Amkor Technology. Applied Materials Inc.: The company offers semiconductor chip packaging solutions by using a broad suite of equipment for advanced packaging, including ECD, PVD, etch, CVD, and CMP, that enables customers to implement any packaging scheme, under the brand name of Applied Materials.

The company offers semiconductor chip packaging solutions by using a broad suite of equipment for advanced packaging, including ECD, PVD, etch, CVD, and CMP, that enables customers to implement any packaging scheme, under the brand name of Applied Materials. ASM Pacific Technology Ltd.: The company offers semiconductor chip packaging solutions for the microelectronics, semiconductor, photonics, and optoelectronics industries by offering a diverse product range from bonding to molding and trims and form to the integration of these activities into complete in-line systems, under the brand name of ASM Pacific technology.

The company offers semiconductor chip packaging solutions for the microelectronics, semiconductor, photonics, and optoelectronics industries by offering a diverse product range from bonding to molding and trims and form to the integration of these activities into complete in-line systems, under the brand name of ASM Pacific technology. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Inc.: The company offers semiconductor chip packaging solutions that include lead frame-based packages, such as the small outline package, thin small outline package and quad flat package, and the substrate-based packages, under the brand name ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES.

The company offers semiconductor chip packaging solutions that include lead frame-based packages, such as the small outline package, thin small outline package and quad flat package, and the substrate-based packages, under the brand name ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES. FURUKAWA Co. Ltd.: The company offers semiconductor chip packaging solutions that enable to reduce size and space requirements as a key technology for packages such as Chip Size Package or Chip Scale Package and Ball Grid Array, under the brand name of Fujitsu.

The company offers semiconductor chip packaging solutions that enable to reduce size and space requirements as a key technology for packages such as Chip Size Package or Chip Scale Package and Ball Grid Array, under the brand name of Fujitsu. Greatek Electronics Inc.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc.

nepes Corp.

Tokyo Electron Ltd.

Veeco Instruments Inc.

Related Reports:

Semiconductor Chip Packaging Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of over 28.15% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 487.11 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 27.33 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 78% Key consumer countries China, US, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea (Republic of Korea) Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Amkor Technology Inc., Applied Materials Inc., ASM Pacific Technology Ltd., ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Inc., FURUKAWA Co. Ltd., Greatek Electronics Inc., Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc., nepes Corp., Tokyo Electron Ltd., and Veeco Instruments Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Semiconductor equipment

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: End-user - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 16: Comparison by End-user

5.3 OSATs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: OSATs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 18: OSATs - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 IDMs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: IDMs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 20: IDMs - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)



Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by End-user

6 Market Segmentation by Technique

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 22: Technique - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Technique

Exhibit 23: Comparison by Technique

6.3 3DIC TSV stacks - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 24: 3DIC TSV stacks - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 25: 3DIC TSV stacks - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.4 2.5D interposers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 26: 2.5D interposers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 27: 2.5D interposers - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.5 Flip-chip wafer bumping - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 28: Flip-chip wafer bumping - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 29: Flip-chip wafer bumping - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.6 FO WLP/SiP - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 30: FO WLP/SiP - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 31: FO WLP/SiP - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 32: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 33: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.8 Market opportunity by Technique

Exhibit 34: Market opportunity by Technique

7 Customer landscape

7.1 Customer landscape

Exhibit 35: Customer landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 36: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 37: Geographic comparison

8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 38: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 39: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 40: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 41: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 42: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 43: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 44: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 45: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 46: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 47: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 48: Key leading countries

8.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 49: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 51: Vendor landscape

10.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 52: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 53: Industry risks

10.3 Competitive landscape

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 54: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 55: Market positioning of vendors

11.3 Amkor Technology Inc.

Exhibit 56: Amkor Technology Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 57: Amkor Technology Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 58:Amkor Technology Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 59: Amkor Technology Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 60: Amkor Technology Inc. - Segment focus

11.4 Applied Materials Inc.

Exhibit 61: Applied Materials Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 62: Applied Materials Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 63:Applied Materials Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 64: Applied Materials Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 65: Applied Materials Inc. - Segment focus

11.5 ASM Pacific Technology Ltd.

Exhibit 66: ASM Pacific Technology Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 67: ASM Pacific Technology Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 68:ASM Pacific Technology Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 69: ASM Pacific Technology Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 70: ASM Pacific Technology Ltd. - Segment focus

11.6 ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Inc.

Exhibit 71: ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 72: ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 73: ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 74: ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Inc. - Segment focus

11.7 FURUKAWA Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 75: FURUKAWA Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 76: FURUKAWA Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 77: FURUKAWA Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 78: FURUKAWA Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

11.8 Greatek Electronics Inc.

Exhibit 79: Greatek Electronics Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 80: Greatek Electronics Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 81: Greatek Electronics Inc. - Key offerings

11.9 Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc.

Exhibit 82: Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 83: Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 84: Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 85: Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. - Segment focus

11.10 nepes Corp.

Exhibit 86: nepes Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 87: nepes Corp. - Product and service



Exhibit 88: nepes Corp. - Key offerings

11.11 Tokyo Electron Ltd.

Exhibit 89: Tokyo Electron Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 90: Tokyo Electron Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 91: Tokyo Electron Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 92: Tokyo Electron Ltd. - Segment focus

11.12 Veeco Instruments Inc.

Exhibit 93: Veeco Instruments Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 94: Veeco Instruments Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 95:Veeco Instruments Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 96: Veeco Instruments Inc. - Key offerings

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 97: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 98: Research Methodology



Exhibit 99: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 100: Information sources

12.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 101: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email:[email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio