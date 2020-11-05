Semiconductor IP Market Worth $ 7.44 Billion, Globally, by 2027 at 4.58% CAGR: Verified Market Research
- Growing demand for connected devices and modern SOC design coupled with modification and continuously rising chip design cost and expenditure have been driving the growth of the Semiconductor IP Market
Nov 05, 2020, 09:14 ET
JERSEY CITY, N.J., Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Semiconductor IP Market by Design IP (Interface IP, Memory IP, Processor IP), by IP Source (Licensing, Royalty), by Vertical (Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Industrial, Telecom, Commercial), Geography". According to Verified Market Research, the Global Semiconductor IP Market was valued at USD 5.33 Billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 7.44 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.58% from 2020 to 2027.
Browse in-depth TOC on "Semiconductor IP Market"
202 - Pages
126 – Tables
37 – Figures
Global Semiconductor IP Market Overview
Various factors that are driving the growth of the Semiconductor IP Market are growing production of mobile devices and use of electronic devices such as smartphones and tablets. Also, risen demand of modern system on chip (SoC) design and reduction in design and manufacturing cost is boosting demand for Semiconductor IP Market. furthermore, use of monolithic 3D IC technology is expected to reduce the cost of the wafer because of reduced die size, heterogeneous integration, scaling up of the process and multiple layer processed together thus, reduction in the cost is anticipated to propel the demand for Semiconductor IP Market.
Moreover, Semiconductor IP cores have penetrated into new applications such as medical, defense, industrial, automotive and aerospace to address the dependency on sophisticated electronic devices thus; growing need to fulfill the demand from these sectors has been driving the growth of the Global Semiconductor IP Market. However, fluctuations in development of the chips have shown negative impact on the Semiconductor IP Market. And to avoid such crises Global Semiconductor IP Market should more focus on the up gradation of the products on periodic basis. Nevertheless, increased need for innovative products will lead to integrate advanced technologies in existing products thus products with advanced features are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for Semiconductor IP Market.
The "Global Semiconductor IP Market" study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on the global market including some of the major players such as Synopsys, Lattice Semiconductor, Ceva, Cadence, Arm, Mentor Graphics, Memory, and Imagination.
Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Semiconductor IP Market on the basis of Design IP, IP Source, Vertical, and geography.
- Semiconductor IP Market by Design IP
- Interface IP
- Memory IP
- Processor IP
- Semiconductor IP Market by IP Source
- Licensing
- Royalty
- Semiconductor IP Market by Vertical
- Automotive
- Consumer Electronics
- Industrial
- Telecom
- Commercial
- Semiconductor IP Market by Geography
- North America
- U.S
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- ROW
- Middle East & Africa
- Latin America
