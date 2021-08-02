Semiconductor Market in East Asia to grow by USD 84.41 billion|Technavio
Aug 02, 2021, 18:00 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The semiconductor market in East Asia is set to grow by USD 84.41 billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% during 2021-2025. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. GigaDevice Semiconductor Inc., MediaTek Inc., Qualcomm Inc., Renesas Electronics Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sharp Corp., SK HYNIX Inc., Sony Corp., STMicroelectronics NV, and TDK Corp. are some of the major market participants. The growth of the consumer electronics market will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Semiconductor Market in East Asia 2021-2025: Segmentation
Semiconductor Market in East Asia is segmented as below:
- End-user
- Memory
- Foundry
- IDM
- Geography
- China
- Taiwan
- Japan
- South Korea (Republic Of Korea)
- Rest Of East Asia
Semiconductor Market in East Asia 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the semiconductor market in East Asia provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include GigaDevice Semiconductor Inc., MediaTek Inc., Qualcomm Inc., Renesas Electronics Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sharp Corp., SK HYNIX Inc., Sony Corp., STMicroelectronics NV, and TDK Corp.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Semiconductor Market in East Asia size
- Semiconductor Market in East Asia trends
- Semiconductor Market in East Asia industry analysis
The growth of the consumer electronics market will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the highly cyclical nature of the semiconductor industry will hamper market growth.
Semiconductor Market in East Asia 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist semiconductor market growth in East Asia during the next five years
- Estimation of the semiconductor market size in East Asia and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the semiconductor market in East Asia
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the semiconductor market vendors in East Asia
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Memory - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Foundry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- IDM - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End-user
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- China - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Taiwan - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Japan - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South Korea (Republic of Korea) - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Rest of East Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- GigaDevice Semiconductor Inc.
- MediaTek Inc.
- Qualcomm Inc.
- Renesas Electronics Corp.
- Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
- Sharp Corp.
- SK HYNIX Inc.
- Sony Corp.
- STMicroelectronics NV
- TDK Corp.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
