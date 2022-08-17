Semiconductor Market In Military And Aerospace Industry to Register USD 3.89 Bn Growth, increasing use of gallium nitride semiconductors to Boost Market Growth - Technavio

The memory segment's semiconductor market share rise in the military and aerospace sectors will be strong. Data is stored in semiconductor memory. Any piece of equipment that makes use of a CPU needs memory. Consequently, the need for semiconductor memory has expanded as a result of the increased use of CPUs in numerous devices. In addition, the software utilized by computers and processors is expanding and becoming more complex. The need for semiconductor memory is rising as a result. The need for memory chips will rise even more as a result of technology being used in military weaponry. Request Sample Report.

The semiconductor market in the military and aerospace industry is segmented as below:

Product

Memory



Logic



MOS Microcomponents



Analog



Others

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



MEA



South America

The growing competition in the market is compelling semiconductor military market vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several military semiconductor manufacturers including:

Infineon Technologies AG



KCB Solutions LLC



Microchip Technology Inc.



Micron Technology Inc.



SEMICOA



Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC



Semtech Corp.



Teledyne Technologies Inc.



Texas Instruments Inc.



Xilinx Inc.

One of the key aspects that are projected to fuel semiconductor market expansion in the military and aerospace sectors is the surge in aircraft upgrades and modernizations. The emphasis of aircraft makers has been to improve and modernize their products to help pilots fly safely. In addition, there is a rising need to update airplane display screens as cathode ray tubes become outmoded. To significantly cut emissions and enable significant fuel savings, lighter and more sophisticated display panels are required. So, the market will rise as a result of the rising demand for semiconductors used in airplane electronics systems.

Semiconductor Market Scope in the Military and Aerospace Industry Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 10.17% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 3.89 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 23.25 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key consumer countries US, France, China, Canada, and Taiwan Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive Strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Infineon Technologies AG, KCB Solutions LLC, Microchip Technology Inc., Micron Technology Inc., SEMICOA, Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC, Semtech Corp., Teledyne Technologies Inc., Texas Instruments Inc., and Xilinx Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market Definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

The threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Memory - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Logic - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MOS microcomponents - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Analog - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Infineon Technologies AG

KCB Solutions LLC

Microchip Technology Inc.

Micron Technology Inc.

SEMICOA

Semtech Corp.

Teledyne Technologies Inc.

Texas Instruments Inc.

Xilinx Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research Methodology

List of abbreviations

