Semiconductor Market Size to Grow by USD 156.39 Billion, Broadcom Inc. and Intel Corp. Among Key Vendors - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The semiconductor market size is expected to grow by USD 156.39 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of over 5.08% during the forecast period. The report provides a detailed analysis of emerging market trends, regional outlook, competitive landscape, and different market segments. All major aspects, including market overview, market drivers, opportunities, and potential applications, are covered. Qualitative and quantitative analyses are also covered to help businesses with decision-making strategies. View our FREE PDF Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Semiconductor Market 2022-2026

Top Key Players and their Offerings

Broadcom Inc. - The company offers semiconductor products such as host bus adapters, RAID controller cards, and PCI express switches.

Intel Corp. - The company offers semiconductor products such as automotive MOSFET, IGBT modules, and LED driver ICs.

MediaTek Inc. - The company offers semiconductor products such as Intel 600 series desktop chipsets, Intel 100 series mobile chipsets, and Intel C240 series chipsets.

NVIDIA Corp. - The company offers semiconductor products such as DDR5 SDRAM, LRDIMM, and GDDR6X memory.

NXP Semiconductors NV - The company offers semiconductor products such as GeForce RTX 30 series GPUs, GeForce RTX 3090 GPUs, and GeForce RTX 3050 GPUs.

Analog Devices Inc.

Microchip Technology Inc.

Micron Technology Inc.

ON Semiconductor Corp.

Qualcomm Inc.

Renesas Electronics Corp.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd

SK HYNIX Inc.

Skyworks Solutions Inc.

Sony Group Corp.

STMicroelectronics NV

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Texas Instruments Inc.

Toshiba Corp.

Infineon Technologies AG

Semiconductor Market Split by Product

ICs: The ICs segment will be a significant contributor to market growth during the forecast period. The market is driven by the rising investments in Industry 4.0 initiatives due to the increasing demand for automation in various industries. This, in turn, will fuel the demand for various semiconductor devices, such as amplifiers, voltage regulators, and data converters. Thus, vendors are focusing on expanding their analog IC portfolio to cater to the demand, which will have a positive impact on the growth of the segment during the forecast period.



Optoelectronics



Discrete semiconductors



Sensors

Semiconductor Market Split by Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



Middle East and Africa



Imperative Insights on the Following Aspects

What was the size of the global semiconductor industry by value in 2021?

What will be the size of the global semiconductor industry in 2026?

What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global semiconductor industry?

How has the industry performed over the last five years?

What are the main segments that make up the global semiconductor market?

The semiconductor market research report presents critical information and factual data about semiconductor industry, with an overall statistical study of this market based on market drivers, market limitations, and its future prospects. The widespread trends and opportunities are also taken into consideration in the semiconductor market study.

The product range of the semiconductor industry is examined based on their production chain, pricing of products, and the profit generated by them. Various regional markets are analyzed in the semiconductor market research report, and the production volume and efficacy across the world are discussed.

Why buy?

Add credibility to your strategies

Analyze your competitor market

Assess the financial performance of competitors.

The semiconductor market research report gives an overview of the semiconductor industry by analyzing various key segments of this semiconductor market based on the product and geography industries. The regional distribution of the semiconductor market across the globe is considered for this semiconductor industry analysis, the result of which is utilized to estimate the performance of the semiconductor market from 2022 to the forecasted year.

Related Reports

Semiconductor Market in East Asia by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The growth of the consumer electronics market is driving this market. The Japanese consumer electronics market is the third-largest consumer electronics market in the world. Most of the consumer electronics manufacturers in East Asia are global giants, such as Sony, Panasonic, and Toshiba.

Photosensitive Semiconductor Device Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The increasing growth of wireless computing devices, along with the advent of IoT, is driving market growth. End-users globally are demanding high-performance devices with reliable and highly portable computing platforms. IoT enables devices to collect data using sensors and actuators from wireless computing devices and transmit the data to a centralized location on a real-time basis.

Semiconductor Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.08% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 156.39 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.18 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 75% Key consumer countries US, China, South Korea, Taiwan, and Singapore Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Analog Devices Inc., Broadcom Inc., Intel Corp., MediaTek Inc., Microchip Technology Inc., Micron Technology Inc., NVIDIA Corp., NXP Semiconductors NV, ON Semiconductor Corp., Qualcomm Inc., Renesas Electronics Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd, SK HYNIX Inc., Skyworks Solutions Inc., Sony Group Corp., STMicroelectronics NV, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Texas Instruments Inc., Toshiba Corp., and Infineon Technologies AG Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Product

5.3 ICs - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on ICs - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on ICs - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 30: Chart on ICs - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on ICs - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Optoelectronics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Optoelectronics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Optoelectronics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Optoelectronics - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Optoelectronics - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Discrete semiconductors - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Discrete semiconductors - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Discrete semiconductors - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Discrete semiconductors - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Discrete semiconductors - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Sensors - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 40: Chart on Sensors - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Sensors - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 42: Chart on Sensors - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Sensors - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 44: Market opportunity by Product ($ billion)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 45: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 46: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 48: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 56: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 64: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 72: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 76: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 80: Chart on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Taiwan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on Taiwan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Taiwan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 84: Chart on Taiwan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Taiwan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Singapore - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 86: Chart on Singapore - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on Singapore - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 88: Chart on Singapore - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on Singapore - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 90: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 91: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 92: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 93: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 94: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 95: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 96: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Broadcom Inc.

Exhibit 97: Broadcom Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 98: Broadcom Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 99: Broadcom Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 100: Broadcom Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 101: Broadcom Inc. - Segment focus

10.4 Infineon Technologies AG

Exhibit 102: Infineon Technologies AG - Overview



Exhibit 103: Infineon Technologies AG - Business segments



Exhibit 104: Infineon Technologies AG - Key news



Exhibit 105: Infineon Technologies AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 106: Infineon Technologies AG - Segment focus

10.5 Intel Corp.

Exhibit 107: Intel Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 108: Intel Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 109: Intel Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 110: Intel Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 111: Intel Corp. - Segment focus

10.6 Micron Technology Inc.

Exhibit 112: Micron Technology Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 113: Micron Technology Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 114: Micron Technology Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 115: Micron Technology Inc. - Segment focus

10.7 NVIDIA Corp.

Exhibit 116: NVIDIA Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 117: NVIDIA Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 118: NVIDIA Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 119: NVIDIA Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 120: NVIDIA Corp. - Segment focus

10.8 NXP Semiconductors NV

Exhibit 121: NXP Semiconductors NV - Overview



Exhibit 122: NXP Semiconductors NV - Product / Service



Exhibit 123: NXP Semiconductors NV - Key news



Exhibit 124: NXP Semiconductors NV - Key offerings

10.9 Qualcomm Inc.

Exhibit 125: Qualcomm Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 126: Qualcomm Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 127: Qualcomm Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 128: Qualcomm Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 129: Qualcomm Inc. - Segment focus

10.10 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd

Exhibit 130: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd - Overview



Exhibit 131: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd - Business segments



Exhibit 132: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd - Key news



Exhibit 133: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd - Key offerings



Exhibit 134: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd - Segment focus

10.11 SK HYNIX Inc.

Exhibit 135: SK HYNIX Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 136: SK HYNIX Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 137: SK HYNIX Inc. - Key offerings

10.12 Texas Instruments Inc.

Exhibit 138: Texas Instruments Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 139: Texas Instruments Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 140: Texas Instruments Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 141: Texas Instruments Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 142: Texas Instruments Inc. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 143: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 144: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 145: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 146: Research methodology



Exhibit 147: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 148: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 149: List of abbreviations

