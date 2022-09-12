Semiconductor Market to Record a CAGR of 5.08%, Majority of Market Growth to Originate from APAC - Technavio

Sep 12, 2022, 23:45 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The semiconductor market size is expected to grow by USD 156.39 bn from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.08% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The semiconductor market report covers the following areas:
The semiconductor market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Analog Devices Inc., Broadcom Inc., Intel Corp., MediaTek Inc., Microchip Technology Inc., Micron Technology Inc., NVIDIA Corp., NXP Semiconductors NV, ON Semiconductor Corp., Qualcomm Inc., Renesas Electronics Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd, SK HYNIX Inc., Skyworks Solutions Inc., Sony Group Corp., STMicroelectronics NV, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Texas Instruments Inc., Toshiba Corp., and Infineon Technologies AG are among some of the major market participants.
- Product
- ICs: The ICs segment will be the largest contributor to market growth. This growth is attributed to factors such as investments in Industry 4.0 initiatives. The demand for automation is increasing, which will increase the demand for semiconductor devices. Therefore, vendors are focusing on expanding their analog IC portfolio to cater to the demand in the market, which will have a positive impact on the growth of the segment during the forecast period.
- Optoelectronics
- Discrete Semiconductors
- Sensors
- Geography
- APAC: This region will account for 75% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The growth of this region is attributed to factors such as the rise in the disposable income of people, which will accelerate the demand for automobiles and electronics and electrical devices. However, market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions. China, South Korea, Taiwan, and Singapore are the key countries for the semiconductor market in APAC. China is a major revenue contributor and represents the largest market for semiconductors in APAC.
- North America
- Europe
- South America
- Middle East And Africa
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
- Detailed information on factors that will assist semiconductor market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the semiconductor market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the semiconductor market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of semiconductor market vendors
|
Semiconductor Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.08%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
USD 156.39 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
3.18
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 75%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, South Korea, Taiwan, and Singapore
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Analog Devices Inc., Broadcom Inc., Intel Corp., MediaTek Inc., Microchip Technology Inc., Micron Technology Inc., NVIDIA Corp., NXP Semiconductors NV, ON Semiconductor Corp., Qualcomm Inc., Renesas Electronics Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd, SK HYNIX Inc., Skyworks Solutions Inc., Sony Group Corp., STMicroelectronics NV, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Texas Instruments Inc., Toshiba Corp., and Infineon Technologies AG
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
