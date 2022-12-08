Semiconductor Metrology and Inspection Market to Reach $13.3 Billion, Globally, by 2031 at 6.2% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Rise in the adoption of hybrid and electric vehicles, growing demand for consumer electronics such as smartphones, laptops, and more, and the expansion of the semiconductor industry in many countries drive the global semiconductor metrology and inspection market growth.

PORTLAND, Ore., Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Semiconductor Metrology and Inspection Market By Type (Wafer inspection system, Mask inspection system, Thin film metrology, Bump inspection, Lead frame inspection), By Technology (Optical, E-beam), By Organization Size (Large enterprises, SMEs): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031." According to the report, the global semiconductor metrology and inspection industry generated $7.3 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $13.3 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 6.2% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.

Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities

Rise in the adoption of hybrid and electric vehicles, growing demand for consumer electronics such as smartphones, laptops, television and wearables, expansion of the semiconductor industry in countries such as China, the U.S. and India, and the growing demand for hybrid circuits from medical, military, photonics, and wireless electronics applications drive the growth of the global semiconductor metrology and inspection market. However, fluctuation of raw material prices hampers the market growth. On the other hand, investment initiatives by nations such as China, South Korea, the U.S. and India aiming to boost local production of semiconductors, displays, advanced chemicals, networking and telecom equipment, batteries, and electronics provide lucrative opportunities for the market growth in the coming years.

Covid-19 Scenario

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic caused the semiconductor metrology and inspection market to decline. Production activities were hampered, owing to the government's stringent rules to curb the spread of the disease and restrictions on transport, trade and imports.

Disruptions in the distribution channel caused difficulties in obtaining raw materials and machinery. Most of the manufacturing companies either paused their production activities or completely shut down their units for some time due to less availability of labor. All these factors have restrained the semiconductor metrology and inspection market growth during the pandemic period.

With the introduction of vaccines, the severity of the pandemic reduced significantly and companies in the industry gradually resumed their normal operations.

The wafer inspection segment to maintain a progressive growth during the forecast period

Based on type, the wafer inspection segment was the largest market in 2021, contributing to more than half of the global semiconductor metrology and inspection market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The same segment is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.6% from 2022 to 2031. The growth of the wafer inspection systems is attributed to their ability to provide the data required by chip manufacturers to increase yield by providing traceability throughout their increasingly complex manufacturing processes.

The optical segment to maintain its leadership during the forecast period

Based on technology, the optical segment was the largest market in 2021, contributing to more than two-thirds of the global semiconductor metrology and inspection market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. Additionally, the same segment is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.3% from 2022 to 2031, owing to the high demand for the technology for use in the production line, as it is faster and can be stretched to the advanced nodes limit.

The large enterprises segment to garner the fastest growth during the forecast period

Based on organization size, the large enterprises segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.7% through 2031, owing to the expansion of businesses by various large enterprises to strengthen their market position and boost the sales of semiconductor metrology and inspection globally. The SMEs segment, however, grabbed the largest market share of nearly 90% in 2021 and is likely to lead the trail during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue by 2031

Based on region, Asia-Pacific was the largest market in 2021, capturing more than three-fourths of the global semiconductor metrology and inspection market, and is expected to lead the trail during the forecast period. The market in the same region is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period, owing to the expansion of the semiconductor industry in South Korea, China, Japan, and India. Furthermore, high concentration of IC makers is expected to drive the demand for the semiconductor metrology and inspection market in Asia-Pacific.

Leading Market Players

Applied Materials Inc.

ASML Holding N.V.

Canon Inc.

Hitachi High-Technologies Corp.

JEOL Ltd.

KLA Corporation

Lasertec Corporation

Nova Ltd.

Onto Innovation, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

The report analyzes these key players of the global semiconductor metrology and inspection market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments by every market player.

