Semiconductor Silicon Wafer Market to Record 6.23% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2021 |Lanco Infratech Ltd, offers a range of silicon wafers|17000+ Technavio Reports

According to the recent market study by Technavio, the Semiconductor Silicon Wafer Market is expected to increase by USD 4.14 billion from 2020 to 2025, with an accelerated CAGR of 6.73%. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenario, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets. APAC will register the highest growth rate of 78% among the other regions.

Vendor Insights with Key Offerings-

The Semiconductor Silicon Wafer Market is concentrated and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on product delivery through multiple distribution channels to compete in the market.

Addison Engineering Inc - The company offers a range of silicon wafers such as extra thick wafers, extra thin wafers, silicon rings, quartz, pyrex among others.

GlobalWafers Co. Ltd. - The company offers a range of silicon wafers such as epi wafers, polished wafers, etched wafers, ultra-thin wafers, and deep diffusion wafers.

Lanco Infratech Ltd - The company offers a range of silicon wafers such as mono-crystalline and multi-crystalline wafers.

Regional Market Outlook

The Semiconductor Silicon Wafer Market share growth in APAC will be significant during the forecast period. Taiwan, South Korea (Republic of Korea), China, and Japan are the key markets for semiconductor silicon wafers in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

The high quantity of raw materials and the low establishment and labor costs will facilitate the semiconductor silicon wafer market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Latest Drivers & Challenges -

Semiconductor Silicon Wafer Market Driver:

The emergence of advanced and compact consumer electronic devices.:

One of the key factors driving growth in the semiconductor silicon wafer market is the emergence of advanced and compact consumer electronic devices. Smartphones have replaced feature phones, laptops have replaced PCs, and now tablets are replacing laptops. Light-emitting diode (LED) TVs and organic light-emitting diode (OLED) TVs, too, are replacing cathode-ray tube (CRT) TVs. Application developers and manufacturers are trying to incorporate further transformation by interconnecting household devices via a single unit called smart home, which is controlled by applications installed on smartphones. With fast innovation and the rising demand for advanced electronics, manufacturers are focusing on delivering better consumer products with enhanced functionalities

Semiconductor Silicon Wafer Market Challenge:

High inventory levels in the supply chain::

The high inventory levels in the supply chain will be a major challenge for the semiconductor silicon wafer market vendors during the forecast period. The semiconductor industry is cyclical in nature, which affects the operating results of the semiconductor vendors due to severe downturns. Semiconductor manufacturers face risks such as overcapacity, decreased demand, and increased price competition. Changes in customer requirements due to new manufacturing capacity and advances in technology affect semiconductor manufacturers considerably. All these factors eventually result in excess inventory, which is a major challenge for the vendors. The global silicon wafers market also favors buyers. Wafer manufacturers are unable to enter into long-term contracts due to oversupply, forcing them to reduce contract volumes to maintain contract prices.

Semiconductor Silicon Wafer Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.73% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 4.14 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 6.23 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 78% Key consumer countries Taiwan, South Korea (Republic of Korea), China, Japan, and US Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Addison Engineering Inc., GlobalWafers Co. Ltd., Lanco Infratech Ltd., Okmetic Oy, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd., Siltronic AG, SK Siltron Co. Ltd., SUMCO Corp., Virginia Semiconductor Inc., and Wafer World Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

