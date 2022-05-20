Semiconductors Market Size in Vietnam to Grow by USD 1.65 Billion | By Device and Application- Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

May 20, 2022, 11:00 ET
NEW YORK, May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Semiconductors Market Value in Vietnam is set to grow by USD 1.65 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 6.52% from 2020 to 2025, as per the latest report by Technavio. The growing use of IoT is notably driving the semiconductors market growth in Vietnam and increasing adoption of smart home technology will be the key trend in near future.
Moreover, the market is segmented by device (PMICs, microchips, and RFID) and application (consumer electronics, communications, automotive, medical devices, and others).
With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. Download Our Sample Report to get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate
Key Market Dynamics:
- Market Driver
The growth in the use of IoT is one of the major drivers for the growth of the semiconductors market in Vietnam as it allows the transfer of data over a network without requiring human-to-computer or human-to-human interaction. Smart devices and connected devices are embedded with software, electronic components, and sensors with computer network connection capability, which enable them to collect and transmit data. The increase in power efficiency enhances the battery life of devices, which is important for mobile computing devices such as notebooks, ultra-portables, and wearables. IoT devices require ICs which ensure that the microprocessor or microcontrollers start in the same condition, which protects the device.
- Market Trend
Smart home technology also referred to as home automation, provides comfort, convenience, security, and energy efficiency by allowing the homeowners to control smart devices through a networked device of an application on their smartphones. Smart home systems and devices operate together by sharing consumer usage data and automate actions based on the users' preferences. Smart home systems are connected to cameras, sensors, and control systems, wherein technology is used for allocating services and managing and transferring information. As smart appliances and devices require semiconductors to function, the adoption of smart home technology will subsequently drive the demand for semiconductors.
Download Our Sample Report to learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio
Segmentation Analysis & Forecasts:
The semiconductors market share growth in Vietnam by the power management integrated circuits (PMICs) segment will be significant during the forecast period. PMICs are used for various applications, including automotive cameras, body electronics and lighting, hybrid, electric, and power train systems, and radars. The automotive sector is expected to grow in Vietnam due to support from the government to increase the in-house production of vehicles. This is encouraging vendors such as Texas Instruments Inc. (Texas Instruments) and NXP Semiconductors NV (NXP Semiconductors) to offer PMICs for the automotive sector.
Download our sample report for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments in the report.
Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings
- Broadcom Inc.- The company offers semiconductors for fibre channel networking, microwave demo boards and others.
- Hitachi Ltd.- The company offers semiconductors for automotive field, railway field, industry field and consumer field.
- Intel Corp.- The company offers semiconductors for processors, server products, wireless and others.
- ON Semiconductor Corp.
- Renesas Electronics Corp.
- Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
- SK HYNIX Inc.
- STMicroelectronics NV.
- Texas Instruments Inc.
- Toshiba Corp.
Download Our Sample Report to gain access for more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio
Related Reports:
Smartphone Power Management IC Market by Price and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: Based on Technavio's market sizing methodology, the smartphone power management IC market size is predicted to surge to USD 3.90 billion from 2021 to 2026 at a CAGR of 5.8%. To get more exclusive research insights: Download Our Sample Report
System-on-Chip Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The system-on-chip (SoC) market share is expected to reach an estimated value of USD 6.85 billion by 2026 at an accelerating CAGR of 5.28%. To get more exclusive research insights: Download Our Sample Report
|
Semiconductors Market in Vietnam Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.52%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
$ 1.65 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
5.12
|
Regional analysis
|
Vietnam
|
Performing market contribution
|
Vietnam at 100%
|
Key consumer countries
|
Vietnam
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Broadcom Inc., Hitachi Ltd., Intel Corp., ON Semiconductor Corp., Renesas Electronics Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., SK HYNIX Inc., STMicroelectronics NV., Texas Instruments Inc., and Toshiba Corp.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period.
|
Customization preview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Consumer electronics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Communications - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Automotive - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Medical devices - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Application
Market Segmentation by Device
- Market segments
- Comparison by Device
- PMICs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Microchips - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- RFID - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Device
Customer landscape
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Broadcom Inc.
- Hitachi Ltd.
- Intel Corp.
- ON Semiconductor Corp.
- Renesas Electronics Corp.
- Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
- SK HYNIX Inc.
- STMicroelectronics NV.
- Texas Instruments Inc.
- Toshiba Corp.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:[email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article