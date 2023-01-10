Seminole Financial Services and Blackstone Credit Provide Financing for Revity Energy's 55 MW Solar Project in Rhode Island

BELLEAIR BLUFFS, Fla., Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Seminole Financial Services ("Seminole"), a leading provider of debt and tax credit equity financing for Renewable Energy transactions, in partnership with Blackstone Credit, announces the closing of a $104 million debt facility providing financing for the construction of a 55+MW Rhode Island solar project.

This transaction represents the 16th project Seminole has financed for this developer, Revity Energy LLC and its affiliates. Since 2009, Seminole has committed more than $2.2 billion in construction and permanent debt financing plus tax credit equity for more than 325 solar and wind installations amounting to more than 1.1 GW in installed capacity throughout the continental U.S. and Hawaii.

With a focus on debt offerings exceeding $2 million, Seminole has financed Renewable Energy projects associated with numerous municipalities, utilities, and school districts, as well as large corporates such as Walmart, BJ's Wholesale Club, Safeway, and Anheuser-Busch in more than 30 states.

Seminole has built its reputation on a relationship-first approach working with developers nationwide searching for Renewable Energy financing solutions. "Our collaboration with two best-in-class organizations – Blackstone Credit and Revity Energy LLC – gives Seminole a strategic advantage and bolsters our position in the marketplace," said Chris Diaz, co-CEO of Seminole. "We are honored to work alongside such amazing talent to make an even greater impact in the renewable energy space and the community as a whole."

About Revity Energy, LLC

Revity Energy and its affiliates ("Revity") develop, construct, own, and operate renewable energy generation facilities which have ranged in size from 250 kW to 55+ MW. Since 2010, Revity has successfully developed and installed 30+ commercial solar photovoltaic energy facilities that are currently in operation throughout Rhode Island and Massachusetts. As of 2022, with nearly 100 MW of installed nameplate capacity generating 130,000,000 (+/-) kWh of annual production, and another 62 MW under construction and 95 MW in various stages of development, Revity is proud to be one of the most impactful solar developers in the New England region.

About Seminole Financial Services

Seminole Financial Services ("Seminole") is a national leader in providing financing for up-to small scale utility sized renewable energy projects. Since 2009, Seminole has closed approximately $2.2 billion in financing for more than 325 solar and wind installations throughout the continental U.S. and Hawaii, totaling more than 1.1 GW in installed capacity. Seminole Financial Services, LLC is the operating entity for the six companies that collectively make up The Seminole Companies.

Seminole also originates debt and equity real estate investments throughout the country for institutional investors. Seminole is responsible for originating, underwriting, servicing, and providing asset management for the investments it originates on behalf of its institutional investors through an affiliated SEC Registered Investment Advisor, Seminole Advisory Services, LLC ("SAS"). Information is available at www.seminolefinancialservices.com.

