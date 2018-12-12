Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla. Hosts the Lucky Hearts Poker Open Beginning Jan. 10
Series headlined by $1 Million Guaranteed WPTDeepStacks Main Event, $500,000 Guaranteed Ultimate Re-Entry No Limit Hold'em kicks off the poker action
HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Dec. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2018/2019 Seminole Hard Rock Poker (SHRP) season continues Jan. 10 with the Lucky Hearts Poker Open (LHPO) at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla. Primary events kick off with the Ultimate Re-Entry No Limit Hold'em opener featuring a $500,000 Guaranteed prize pool, while the series culminates with a $1,100 buy-in WPTDeepStacks Main Event boasting a $1 Million Guarantee. In addition to awarding the biggest prize pool of the festival, the Main Event will be live streamed on WPT.com.
"We're eager to get the New Year started in a big way by partnering with WPTDeepStacks," said Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood Tournament Director Tony Burns. "During each of the last three years, the $1,100 buy-in Main Event has drawn more than 1,300 entries, including more than 1,600 in 2016. This year's event is poised for more of the same, and we can't wait to get cards in the air in 2019."
On top of a $500,000 guaranteed prize pool, the Ultimate Re-Entry event awards $2,500 multi-stack payouts and sees all Day 2 players in the money.
Other highlight events in this year's 2019 LHPO tournament schedule include:
- $570 Six-Max No Limit Hold'em (Re-Entry) $100,000 Guaranteed, Tuesday, Jan. 15
- $2,500 No Limit Hold'em (Re-Entry) $300,000 Guaranteed, Sunday, Jan. 20 – Monday, Jan. 21
- $1,650 Purple Chip Bounty No Limit Hold'em (Re-Entry) $100,000 Guaranteed, Monday, Jan. 21 – Tuesday, Jan. 22
Seminole Hard Rock is offering poker hotel rates during the series starting at $179 per night. Additionally, the property is giving away one entry into the WPTDeepStacks™ Hollywood Main Event valued at $1,100. For more information about the LHPO, visit SHRPO.com.
