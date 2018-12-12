Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla. Hosts the Lucky Hearts Poker Open Beginning Jan. 10

"We're eager to get the New Year started in a big way by partnering with WPTDeepStacks," said Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood Tournament Director Tony Burns. "During each of the last three years, the $1,100 buy-in Main Event has drawn more than 1,300 entries, including more than 1,600 in 2016. This year's event is poised for more of the same, and we can't wait to get cards in the air in 2019."

On top of a $500,000 guaranteed prize pool, the Ultimate Re-Entry event awards $2,500 multi-stack payouts and sees all Day 2 players in the money.

Other highlight events in this year's 2019 LHPO tournament schedule include:

$570 Six-Max No Limit Hold'em (Re-Entry) $100,000 Guaranteed , Tuesday, Jan. 15

Six-Max No Limit Hold'em (Re-Entry) , $2,500 No Limit Hold'em (Re-Entry) $300,000 Guaranteed , Sunday, Jan. 20 – Monday, Jan. 21

No Limit Hold'em (Re-Entry) , – $1,650 Purple Chip Bounty No Limit Hold'em (Re-Entry) $100,000 Guaranteed, Monday, Jan. 21 – Tuesday, Jan. 22

Seminole Hard Rock is offering poker hotel rates during the series starting at $179 per night. Additionally, the property is giving away one entry into the WPTDeepStacks™ Hollywood Main Event valued at $1,100. For more information about the LHPO, visit SHRPO.com.

