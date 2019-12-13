Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla. Hosts the Lucky Hearts Poker Open Beginning Jan. 9
Series headlined by $2 Million Guaranteed WPT NLH Championship, $1 Million Guaranteed WPTDeepStacks opener kicks off poker action
Dec 13, 2019, 10:48 ET
HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Dec. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2019/2020 Seminole Hard Rock Poker season continues Jan. 9 with the Lucky Hearts Poker Open (LHPO) at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla. Primary events kick off with the $1,100 buy-in WPTDeepStacks (Single Re-Entry Per Day) opener featuring a $1 million guaranteed prize pool, while the series culminates with a $3,500 buy-in WPT NLH Championship boasting a $2 million guarantee. In addition to awarding two of the biggest prize pools during the LHPO, the $1,100 buy-in WPTDeepStacks final table on Monday, Jan. 13, and $3,500 buy-in WPT NLH Championship on Wednesday, Jan. 22, will live stream on WPT.com.
November's Seminole Hard Rock "Rock 'N' Roll Poker Open" saw a record-breaking 988 entries in the series finale, making it the largest Championship tournament in RRPO history. The players generated a prize pool worth $3,161,600, eclipsing the guarantee by more than $1 million.
Following its $1.5 billion expansion unveiled in October 2019, Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood is home to a new 45-table Poker Room with an eight-table semi-private area for 24/7 cash action. The Poker Room will have more than 50 high-resolution televisions broadcasting live sports, in addition to a private cashier cage for accessibility.
Other highlight events in this year's 2020 LHPO tournament schedule include:
- $2,200 No Limit Hold'em (Re-Entry) $200,000 Guaranteed, Thursday, Jan. 16
- $25,500 High Roller No Limit Hold'em (Re-Entry) $1 Million Guaranteed, Monday, Jan. 20 – Tuesday, Jan. 21
- $5,000 Eight Handed No Limit Hold'em (Re-Entry) $200,000 Guaranteed, Tuesday, Jan. 21
Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood is offering poker hotel rates during the series starting at $174.30 per night. For more information and to view the series schedule, future tournament details and make hotel reservations, please visit SHRPO.com.
