Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla. Hosts the Lucky Hearts Poker Open Beginning Jan. 9

November's Seminole Hard Rock "Rock 'N' Roll Poker Open" saw a record-breaking 988 entries in the series finale, making it the largest Championship tournament in RRPO history. The players generated a prize pool worth $3,161,600, eclipsing the guarantee by more than $1 million.

Following its $1.5 billion expansion unveiled in October 2019, Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood is home to a new 45-table Poker Room with an eight-table semi-private area for 24/7 cash action. The Poker Room will have more than 50 high-resolution televisions broadcasting live sports, in addition to a private cashier cage for accessibility.

Other highlight events in this year's 2020 LHPO tournament schedule include:

$2,200 No Limit Hold'em (Re-Entry) $200,000 Guaranteed , Thursday, Jan. 16

No Limit Hold'em (Re-Entry) , $25,500 High Roller No Limit Hold'em (Re-Entry) $1 Million Guaranteed , Monday, Jan. 20 – Tuesday, Jan. 21

High Roller No Limit Hold'em (Re-Entry) , – $5,000 Eight Handed No Limit Hold'em (Re-Entry) $200,000 Guaranteed, Tuesday, Jan. 21

Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood is offering poker hotel rates during the series starting at $174.30 per night. For more information and to view the series schedule, future tournament details and make hotel reservations, please visit SHRPO.com.

SOURCE Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood